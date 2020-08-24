Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Monday, August 24, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Real Estate (Promoted)

Real Estate: Desirable Open Floorplan With Dual Master Suites

Coronado Shores Co. is the oldest independent brokerage on the Island. We built The Shores in 1970, sold them, and now manage approximately 400 individually owned units as long term and vacation rentals. Services offered: real estate sales, vacation rentals and property management.

By Coronado Shores Co.

Wonderful ocean views from every room. Desirable open floorplan with dual master suites. Balconies enclosed, expanding original SF from 1250 to more than 1350 SF. Tasteful furnishings and classic granite countertops, marble flooring and luxurious baths. See more photos.

View additional photos and learn more about this property. Look inside.

  • Address: 1770 AVENIDA DEL MUNDO #1402
  • 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1,400 sq ft
  • Price: $1,925,000 (Look inside)
- Advertisement -

Listing courtesy of:

We built them.  We sell them.  We lease them. 

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Coronado Shores Co.
Coronado Shores Co.https://www.coronadoshoresco.com/
Coronado Shores Co. is the oldest independent brokerage on the Island. We built The Shores in 1970, sold them, and now manage approximately 400 individually owned units as long term and vacation rentals. Services offered: real estate sales, vacation rentals and property management.

RELATED ARTICLES

Real Estate (Promoted)

Real Estate: Dramatic Views of City, Bridge and Beyond

This tastefully remodeled property is ready to be a getaway or a home. It is steps to the sandy beach, a high floor unit...
Read more
Real Estate (Promoted)

Real Estate: Remodeled 2BD/2BA Condo Available 9/1 – Ocean and Bay Views

Condo for Rent at The Coronado Shores: Beautiful, newly remodeled 2 bedroom / 2 bath, ocean and bay views.  Call for rates and availability:  619-435-6234 Available...
Read more
Real Estate (Promoted)

Coronado Real Estate: July Market Report

The Coronado real estate market report is sponsored by Coronado Shores Co.  To view Coronado homes for sale, for rent or for property management...
Read more
Real Estate (Promoted)

Coronado Real Estate: June Market Report

The Coronado real estate market report is sponsored by Coronado Shores Co. To view Coronado homes for sale, for rent or for property management services,...
Read more
Real Estate (Promoted)

Real Estate: Year Round or School Year Rental with Pool, Spa and Casita

250 I AVENUE, CORONADO BEAUTIFUL Spanish Style Coronado Vacation Rental, Blocks from the Beach. This is a beautifully renovated Spanish style hacienda with a private pool...
Read more
Real Estate (Promoted)

Real Estate: Endless Panoramic Ocean Views of Point Loma Sunsets

Breathtaking endless panoramic ocean views and sunsets towards Point Loma from this large one bedroom with two full bathroom units at The Shores. Turnkey...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Real Estate (Promoted)

Coronado Real Estate: May Market Report

The Coronado real estate market report is sponsored by Coronado Shores Co.  To view Coronado homes for sale, for rent or for property management...
Read more
Real Estate (Promoted)

Real Estate: Ocean Views from Every Room

Wonderful ocean views from every room. Desirable open floorplan with dual master suites. Balconies enclosed, expanding original SF from 1250 to more than 1350...
Read more
Business

Conducting Coronado Real Estate Business During COVID-19

Change is the Only Constant... The real estate market is constantly changing, however, the changes that we’ve seen in the last few weeks have been...
Read more
Real Estate (Promoted)

Coronado Real Estate: April Market Report

The Coronado real estate market report is sponsored by Coronado Shores Co.  To view Coronado homes for sale, for rent or for property management...
Read more
Real Estate (Promoted)

Real Estate: Breathtaking Views of Bay, Bridge, Mountains and Ocean

Open the front door and step in to breathtaking views of the San Diego Bay and Skyline, Coronado Bridge and mountains beyond! And if...
Read more
Real Estate (Promoted)

Coronado Real Estate: March Market Report

The Coronado real estate market report is sponsored by Coronado Shores Co. To view Coronado homes for sale, for rent or for property management services,...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Nick Kato and Casey Tanaka Conversations (Video)

Education
Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Casey Tanaka.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LntCVVQ1uKwhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lX1sJz7HwV4https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sP7bNkuKVHgView the entire conversation here and learn more why I'm running...
Read more

Imagine a Walkable Orange Avenue

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Ryan CraneMayor Bailey recently offered a review of his last four years as mayor, highlighting some of the accomplishments that he and...
Read more

Councilmember Mike Donovan Running for Re-Election

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike DonovanIt has been an honor to serve as your Councilmember for the past four years, and I look forward to earning...
Read more

Petition: No Hotel at Cays

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daron Case  Petition Launched by Coronado Citizens CoalitionBy signing this petition, I oppose a hotel development on North Grand Caribe Isle at the...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Obituaries

Richard (Butch) Parker (1958-2020)

Richard Austin (Butch) Parker passed at home peacefully August 3, 2020.  Surfer, sailor, shipwright, competitive yacht racer, carpenter and commercial diver; he and his...
Read more
City of Coronado

Tim Rohan Takes a Stand: City Council Candidate Talks COVID, Communication, and Cross-Border Sewage

“I’m not a politician,” says Tim Rohan, who moved to Coronado as a first-grader in 1961. “I have no higher political ambitions.”So why is...
Read more
Sports

Middle School Fall Sports During the Pandemic

With the ongoing pandemic, back to school will be very different this year. Students won’t be physically returning to school but middle school students...
Read more
Education

Alexia Palacios-Peters Delves Into Bid for CUSD Board

Alexia Palacios-Peters has been considering running for the Coronado Unified School District Governing Board for over five years, attending trainings and preparing.A government attorney...
Read more
Community News

County Off State Monitoring List, Businesses Still on Hold

San Diego County was removed Tuesday from the state’s County Monitoring List, but local businesses are still under restrictions. The County met a state...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.