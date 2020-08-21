Let’s Taco ‘Bout Ricochino: Premium Taco Meal Kits Delivered to Your Door

It came in a cheerful little box. I could just tell there was something special inside.

- Advertisement -

I was right.

Introducing premium taco kits from Ricochino, the newest meal kit in town. If you’re ready to enjoy authentic Mexican tacos at home, and you don’t want a lot of work or fuss, this is for you. Not only does Ricochino pack up everything you need for the ultimate taco meal in a jaunty little box, but they will hand-deliver straight to your door.

- Advertisement -

“Each kit is carefully packed, every ingredient is carefully approved, and we make it simple,” says Preston Cobb, partner at Ricochino. “It’s fresh and easy, and within five minutes you feel like you just ordered at your favorite taco truck.”

The meal kits are a welcome addition to our takeout and meal delivery rotation, and could not have come at a better time. In fact, the arrival of the global pandemic is exactly what sparked the idea behind Ricochino.

“I think 2020 came and threw everyone for a loop,” says Preston. “Our group of friends sat down and met in the beginning of the pandemic, and we talked about our industry and community. We are passionate about food, experience, and comfort.”

What could possibly make the year better for everyone, and make the global pandemic easier to swallow? The answer was clear: tacos!

“Authentic tacos was just something we all agreed on and love,” says Preston. “It’s a meal everyone gets excited for, and a meal everyone can enjoy together without a lot of work and hassle.”

The five partners (one of whom is Alberto Mestre, owner of Tent City) got to work, and launched Ricochino to the delight of taco eaters all over the island. The meal kits are available for pickup in addition to delivery, at the back entrance of Tent City.

“It’s been fantastic,” says Preston, of the public reception. “We’ve been open less than a month and already have had repeat customers, rave reviews, and beautiful stories shared on Instagram. We love feedback and can’t wait to hear back from our next customer.”

The taco kits come precooked, with your choice of al pastor or carnitas, and all the toppings for perfect tacos. Prices start at just $15.99 for four tacos and one side.

I was delighted to open up my kit and find all sorts of tasty ingredients vacuum-sealed for freshness. They did not skimp on the toppings. The meals come with everything you need, including onions, cilantro, lime, beans, rice, salsa, and my favorite–extra-hot salsa. It was obvious that someone took a lot of care in packing up the ingredients, and this made me smile.

The best part? The tacos are delicious. In legit, true taco truck-style, they’re sure to wow casual eaters and taco-snobs alike.

According to Preston, Ricochino takes a lot of pride in sourcing the best pork available. Selecting fresh veggies is just as important.

“Our ingredients are sourced locally when possible,” says Preston. “Others are selected carefully to provide the best flavor and authentic Mexican style we know our customers are looking for.”

In the future, Ricochino plans on expanding its meal kits to include beef, vegetarian, paleo and vegan options.

Another big win? The value. The 4-taco meal kit was plenty of food for my husband and me, and for $15.99, you can’t beat the price. Taco Tuesday, anyone?

“We’re here for you, give us a try!” says Preston. “Give us your feedback. We want to make a stressful year just a little better with… tacos! Let us share our passion with you and be a part of your dinner.”

Learn more about Ricochino and order at their website.