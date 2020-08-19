Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
CommunityCommunity News

Equal Justice Discussion on “Unequal Justice”

By Managing Editor

The Coronado Democratic Club is hosting an ongoing series of discussions on Equal Justice. On August 8, 2020, the Club held its third installment entitled “Unequal Justice: The Need for Police Reform and How to Accomplish It.”

This program was presented, via Zoom, by Mike Marrinan, a Coronado resident and club member. Mike, a civil rights lawyer for over 35 years, provided examples illustrating the need for police reform based on his experience. He included a historical overview identifying the roots of racial injustice in policing dating back to the police system formed after the Civil War.

- Advertisement -

Mr. Marrinan also discussed current racial inequities in policing and recommended the following reforms needed to address racial injustices:

  1. Police departments must first acknowledge that racial and other injustices exist in policing, and commit to change. Only with acknowledgement will real change happen.
  2. We must change the war mentality and militarization of police departments. De-escalation when possible must be required, and force permitted only as a last resort. In addition, officers must be required to intervene where they see another officer using unnecessary force, and held accountable if they do not.
  3. There must be accountability:
      1. Every officer must wear a body camera which should be on during all contacts. Recordings should be reviewed on a regular basis, to ensure that officers are following their training and department policies.
      2. Investigations of alleged misconduct and excessive use of force must be by an outside oversight group with adequate funding and the power to take disciplinary action where appropriate.
      3. Hiring systems need to change to insure that people who are prone to use force over de-escalation are not hired.
      4. Police supervisors need support in efforts to remove abusive officers.

Mr. Marrinan concluded by noting the progress that has already occurred since the murder of George Floyd shocked the country. He commented on the general willingness of local police departments to listen to community concerns. He expressed hope that the current environment will produce a transformation in policing that will create the necessary trust between all communities and those who are hired to protect and serve them.

- Advertisement -

For further information contact Co-chairs Patti Charter and Patricia Leahy info@CoronadoDemocrats.comwww.coronadodemocrats.com

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Pet of the Week: Martin, a Black/Grey/White Kitten for Adoption

Looking For a Good Sport? Don't Sell This Martin Short... Adorable Martin came to Coronado Animal Care Facility as a stray with a large litter...
Read more
Community News

County Off State Monitoring List, Businesses Still on Hold

San Diego County was removed Tuesday from the state’s County Monitoring List, but local businesses are still under restrictions. The County met a state...
Read more
Community News

Inspired by a True Nature Story, Library Program Takes Flight

August is hurricane season, but what does that mean for birds? Pick up your own free copy of the book Numenia and the Hurricane by...
Read more
Community News

Chief Kaye Speaks to Coronado Democratic Club (Video)

On Saturday, August 15th, the Coronado Democratic Club was pleased to have Coronado’s own Police Chief Chuck Kaye as the speaker at its monthly...
Read more
Community News

Tracking COVID-19: 156 Total Coronado Cases Since March – Plus San Diego Stats

The 156 Coronado positive COVID-19 cases are cumulative since March 2020; and these reported cases are split between Coronado residential zip code (92118) and...
Read more
Community News

San Diego County Could Be Removed From Watch List On August 18

The state has reviewed its data and determined that San Diego County’s three-day metric of fewer than 100 cases per every 100,000 residents started...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

John Duncan, City Council Candidate, on the Importance of Police and Community Relations

Submitted by John DuncanI have been interested in national security and law enforcement, studying both as a Political Science major at the University of...
Read more
Community News

Operation Clean Sweep August 29, 2020

The Port of San Diego and the San Diego Port Tenants Association invite the public to participate in the 30th annual Operation Clean Sweep...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

In Support of Alexia Palacios-Peters for Coronado School Board

Submitted by Matt HeineckeIt is my pleasure to cast my upcoming vote for Alexia Palacios-Peters for Coronado School Board!Alexia and I have worked closely...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

A Letter to the Community from Mayor Bailey

Submitted by Mayor Richard BaileyDear Coronado,It has truly been an honor representing our city and community as mayor for the past four years.Last week...
Read more
People

Community Hero: Christy Laflamme, SHARP Hospital ICU Nurse (video)

The latest Community Hero video from the Coronado Library’s Dive into Discovery Summer Reading Series. Thanks to Surf’s Up Studios for the video.https://youtu.be/0TojvzyoLfU
Read more
Business

Brady’s Pop-Up Shop Even Better

We’ve added to our inventory at our SUMMER POP-UP shop with Samuel Hubbard Shoes (from the founder of Rockport), Johnston & Murphy Shoes, all...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Imagine a Walkable Orange Avenue

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Ryan CraneMayor Bailey recently offered a review of his last four years as mayor, highlighting some of the accomplishments that he and...
Read more

Councilmember Mike Donovan Running for Re-Election

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike DonovanIt has been an honor to serve as your Councilmember for the past four years, and I look forward to earning...
Read more

Petition: No Hotel at Cays

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daron Case  Petition Launched by Coronado Citizens CoalitionBy signing this petition, I oppose a hotel development on North Grand Caribe Isle at the...
Read more

John Duncan, City Council Candidate, on the Importance of Police and Community Relations

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by John DuncanI have been interested in national security and law enforcement, studying both as a Political Science major at the University of...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Community News

County Off State Monitoring List, Businesses Still on Hold

San Diego County was removed Tuesday from the state’s County Monitoring List, but local businesses are still under restrictions. The County met a state...
Read more
People

Up For a Weekend Swim?

So, what did you do over the weekend? For Joe Camporesi, former assistant Coronado High School water polo coach (2000 – 2004),...
Read more
City of Coronado

The Return of Tanaka: Why Former Mayor Seeks a Spot on City Council

Casey Tanaka is no stranger to local politics. Although most know him as former Mayor of Coronado—he served from 2008 until 2016--he actually attended...
Read more
Community News

Behind the Badge: The Impacts of the Bridge

One of the most unfortunate situations that the Coronado Police Department (CPD) deals with on a regular basis is suicide attempts on the San...
Read more
Education

CUSD Board Meeting: Equity Action Plan, Bridge Learning

The regularly-scheduled CUSD board meeting was held at district offices on Thursday, August 13, at 4pm. The four-hour long meeting was held indoors, where...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.