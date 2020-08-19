Councilmember Mike Donovan Running for Re-Election

Submitted by Mike Donovan
It has been an honor to serve as your Councilmember for the past four years, and I look forward to earning your vote in November for another four-year term. During my tenure, I have focused on improving residential quality of life as it relates to reducing building density; fostering historic preservation; calming traffic; managing tourism while ensuring hometown business success; providing recreational enhancements; and protecting Coronado’s natural assets.
Looking ahead, my priorities include:
- Managing the COVID-19 crisis to ensure both the health and safety of our residents and an expedient revitalization of our commercial districts;
- Advocating for a reduction in SANDAG’s “Regional Housing Needs Allocation” (RHNA), which now mandates an additional 900 housing units to be built in Coronado over the next eight years;
- Collaborating on the Port of San Diego’s master plan to secure the most residential-favorable outcomes for the Ferry Landing, Coronado Golf Course, and Grand Caribe Isle in Coronado Cays;
- Developing a comprehensive traffic calming plan;
- Executing relinquishment of State Routes 282 and 75;
- Finalizing the Airport Land Use Compatibility Plan (ALUCP) for NASNI to minimize negative impacts on land use in Coronado;
- Maintaining Navy relations to reduce detrimental effects of base operations on residential neighborhoods with regard to aircraft safety and noise, as well as vehicular traffic and base access backups;
- Improving environmental protection, especially as it relates to a Climate Action Plan; Sea Level Rise Vulnerability Assessment and Adaptation Plan; and Tijuana River cross-border sewage.
I am a 45-year resident of Coronado, where my wife and I raised our family. I served 10 years active duty in the Navy and retired as a Captain after 20 years in the Naval Reserves. During this time, I also pursued a career at Solar Turbines in San Diego, where I managed budgets in excess of $100M and departments of more than 100 employees. I have a BS degree from US Naval Academy; a MS degree from MIT; completed the Naval Nuclear Power Program; and trained in 6 Sigma, leading cross-functional teams in process improvement.
Please visit my website at MikeDonovanCoronado.com, which includes a comprehensive summary of my Council voting record, as well as a listing of my key accomplishments. I look forward to hearing from you at MikeDonovanCoronado@gmail.com or via my cell phone at 619.518.4730.
Mike Donovan
