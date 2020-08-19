Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Friday, August 21, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
CommunityLetters to the Editor

Councilmember Mike Donovan Running for Re-Election

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to letters@coronadotimes.com.

By Managing Editor

Submitted by Mike Donovan

It has been an honor to serve as your Councilmember for the past four years, and I look forward to earning your vote in November for another four-year term. During my tenure, I have focused on improving residential quality of life as it relates to reducing building density; fostering historic preservation; calming traffic; managing tourism while ensuring hometown business success; providing recreational enhancements; and protecting Coronado’s natural assets.

Looking ahead, my priorities include:

  • Managing the COVID-19 crisis to ensure both the health and safety of our residents and an expedient revitalization of our commercial districts;
  • Advocating for a reduction in SANDAG’s “Regional Housing Needs Allocation” (RHNA), which now mandates an additional 900 housing units to be built in Coronado over the next eight years;
  • Collaborating on the Port of San Diego’s master plan to secure the most residential-favorable outcomes for the Ferry Landing, Coronado Golf Course, and Grand Caribe Isle in Coronado Cays;
  • Developing a comprehensive traffic calming plan;
  • Executing relinquishment of State Routes 282 and 75;
  • Finalizing the Airport Land Use Compatibility Plan (ALUCP) for NASNI to minimize negative impacts on land use in Coronado;
  • Maintaining Navy relations to reduce detrimental effects of base operations on residential neighborhoods with regard to aircraft safety and noise, as well as vehicular traffic and base access backups;
  • Improving environmental protection, especially as it relates to a Climate Action Plan; Sea Level Rise Vulnerability Assessment and Adaptation Plan; and Tijuana River cross-border sewage.
- Advertisement -

I am a 45-year resident of Coronado, where my wife and I raised our family. I served 10 years active duty in the Navy and retired as a Captain after 20 years in the Naval Reserves. During this time, I also pursued a career at Solar Turbines in San Diego, where I managed budgets in excess of $100M and departments of more than 100 employees. I have a BS degree from US Naval Academy; a MS degree from MIT; completed the Naval Nuclear Power Program; and trained in 6 Sigma, leading cross-functional teams in process improvement.

Please visit my website at MikeDonovanCoronado.com, which includes a comprehensive summary of my Council voting record, as well as a listing of my key accomplishments. I look forward to hearing from you at MikeDonovanCoronado@gmail.com or via my cell phone at 619.518.4730.

- Advertisement -

Mike Donovan

For more information click here, and find additional details and ways to assist with the campaign here.

 

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

Imagine a Walkable Orange Avenue

Submitted by Ryan CraneMayor Bailey recently offered a review of his last four years as mayor, highlighting some of the accomplishments that he and...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Petition: No Hotel at Cays

Submitted by Daron Case  Petition Launched by Coronado Citizens CoalitionBy signing this petition, I oppose a hotel development on North Grand Caribe Isle at the...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

John Duncan, City Council Candidate, on the Importance of Police and Community Relations

Submitted by John DuncanI have been interested in national security and law enforcement, studying both as a Political Science major at the University of...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

In Support of Alexia Palacios-Peters for Coronado School Board

Submitted by Matt HeineckeIt is my pleasure to cast my upcoming vote for Alexia Palacios-Peters for Coronado School Board!Alexia and I have worked closely...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

A Letter to the Community from Mayor Bailey

Submitted by Mayor Richard BaileyDear Coronado,It has truly been an honor representing our city and community as mayor for the past four years.Last week...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Elect Doodle Bailey 

Submitted by Don RyanDoodle Bailey’s Platform:To open all parks & beaches to dogs without leashes, everyday. To limit humans at parks & beaches...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

John Duncan, City Council Candidate, on the Importance of Police and Community Relations

Submitted by John DuncanI have been interested in national security and law enforcement, studying both as a Political Science major at the University of...
Read more
Community News

Operation Clean Sweep August 29, 2020

The Port of San Diego and the San Diego Port Tenants Association invite the public to participate in the 30th annual Operation Clean Sweep...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

In Support of Alexia Palacios-Peters for Coronado School Board

Submitted by Matt HeineckeIt is my pleasure to cast my upcoming vote for Alexia Palacios-Peters for Coronado School Board!Alexia and I have worked closely...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

A Letter to the Community from Mayor Bailey

Submitted by Mayor Richard BaileyDear Coronado,It has truly been an honor representing our city and community as mayor for the past four years.Last week...
Read more
People

Community Hero: Christy Laflamme, SHARP Hospital ICU Nurse (video)

The latest Community Hero video from the Coronado Library’s Dive into Discovery Summer Reading Series. Thanks to Surf’s Up Studios for the video.https://youtu.be/0TojvzyoLfU
Read more
Business

Brady’s Pop-Up Shop Even Better

We’ve added to our inventory at our SUMMER POP-UP shop with Samuel Hubbard Shoes (from the founder of Rockport), Johnston & Murphy Shoes, all...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Imagine a Walkable Orange Avenue

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Ryan CraneMayor Bailey recently offered a review of his last four years as mayor, highlighting some of the accomplishments that he and...
Read more

Councilmember Mike Donovan Running for Re-Election

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike DonovanIt has been an honor to serve as your Councilmember for the past four years, and I look forward to earning...
Read more

Petition: No Hotel at Cays

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daron Case  Petition Launched by Coronado Citizens CoalitionBy signing this petition, I oppose a hotel development on North Grand Caribe Isle at the...
Read more

John Duncan, City Council Candidate, on the Importance of Police and Community Relations

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by John DuncanI have been interested in national security and law enforcement, studying both as a Political Science major at the University of...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Education

Alexia Palacios-Peters Delves Into Bid for CUSD Board

Alexia Palacios-Peters has been considering running for the Coronado Unified School District Governing Board for over five years, attending trainings and preparing.A government attorney...
Read more
Community News

County Off State Monitoring List, Businesses Still on Hold

San Diego County was removed Tuesday from the state’s County Monitoring List, but local businesses are still under restrictions. The County met a state...
Read more
People

Up For a Weekend Swim?

So, what did you do over the weekend? For Joe Camporesi, former assistant Coronado High School water polo coach (2000 – 2004),...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (July 31st through August 7th)

Crimes:Battery Report on Ocean BoulevardAssault occurred on the beach between a male and female subject. Male shoved the female against the wall. Female complained...
Read more
City of Coronado

The Return of Tanaka: Why Former Mayor Seeks a Spot on City Council

Casey Tanaka is no stranger to local politics. Although most know him as former Mayor of Coronado—he served from 2008 until 2016--he actually attended...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.