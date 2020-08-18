Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Inspired by a True Nature Story, Library Program Takes Flight

By Coronado Public Library Events

August is hurricane season, but what does that mean for birds? Pick up your own free copy of the book Numenia and the Hurricane by Fiona Halliday and find out! Through this beautifully illustrated picture book, readers can learn about some of the perils birds face during some of nature’s fiercest storms. Families can follow along with a series of virtual activities on the library’s Facebook Page that will teach children how we can help our fine-feathered friends. Using materials found around your home starting August 19th at 3 pm, we will make glass decals that help prevent birds from colliding with windows in your home. August 26th at 3 pm we will make a birdfeeder from recycled materials and talk about the variety of foods that different species of birds eat.

Through the month of August, the library will be collecting old mascara wands to donate to wildlife rehabilitators, who use them to clean injured and orphaned wildlife. There will be a designated bin at the library entrance for contactless drop off. To get your own copy of Numenia and the Hurricane to keep, use our curbside delivery service Monday through Friday between 10 am and 4 pm.  When you arrive, please call us at 619-522-7390, and we will bring your copy out to you. For more books about birds, checkout the library’s catalog at cplcatalog.org.

