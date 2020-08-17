Real Estate: Dramatic Views of City, Bridge and Beyond

This tastefully remodeled property is ready to be a getaway or a home. It is steps to the sandy beach, a high floor unit with sweeping dramatic views of the city, bridge and beyond. A spacious balcony and all the Coronado Shores amenities are available. Oceanfront living is like no other. Here it is. Two parking places. See more photos.

View additional photos and learn more about this property. Look inside.

Address: 1830 AVENIDA DEL MUNDO #1701

2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1,185 sq ft

Price: $1,759,000 (Look inside)

