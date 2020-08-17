Operation Clean Sweep August 29, 2020

The Port of San Diego and the San Diego Port Tenants Association invite the public to participate in the 30th annual Operation Clean Sweep on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 8 am to 10 am. In alignment with COVID-19 State and County public health orders regarding large gatherings, the event will be a socially-distant cleanup.

Volunteers are invited to participate by choosing an area in their own community to clean, whether that’s around San Diego Bay, or other parts of the county. Picking up trash throughout the area helps keep San Diego Bay clean because every piece of trash that isn’t disposed of properly runs the risk of ending up in the bay.

Participants are encouraged to invite family members to join in; bring their own bags, gloves and sunscreen; make sure to separate recyclables; and keep the mandatory six-foot distance from other participants.

Additionally, those who’ve participated in past Operation Clean Sweeps and still have a t-shirt are encouraged to wear it on August 29, take pictures, send them to Corchelle Worsham of the San Diego Port Tenants Association at corchelle@sdpta.com, and/or post them on social media using the #ThatsMyBay and #OperationCleanSweep hashtags. Some photos will be shared in the Association’s Operation Clean Sweep materials and/or the Port of San Diego’s Facebook page!

Please click here to register and/or donate and to sign a waiver. Please send signed waivers to corchelle@sdpta.com. Community service certificates are also available.

“Operation Clean Sweep has always been the signature clean-up event for San Diego Bay and its shorelines,” said Chair Ann Moore, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. “Because of the hard work of our dedicated tenants and community volunteers who participate, San Diego Bay’s environment has improved immensely over the years. The Port thanks the San Diego Port Tenants Association and all volunteers who give generously of their time and resources for our beautiful bay and tidelands.”

Last year, volunteers removed 20,000 tons of trash and debris from San Diego Bay and the surrounding waterfront, including dozens of shopping carts, discarded bicycles, mattresses, household appliances, tires and other items, many of which were recovered underwater by volunteer civilian, military and Port of San Diego Harbor Police divers.

Operation Clean Sweep is sponsored by the San Diego Port Tenants Association, the Port of San Diego, Navy Region Southwest, the United States Coast Guard, Edco Waste & Recycling Services, San Diego Gas & Electric, and dozens of Port tenant businesses.