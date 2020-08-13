Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Friday, August 14, 2020

Community News

County Edges Closer to Getting Off State Monitoring List

By Managing Editor

The County continues its recent downward trend in its COVID-19 case rate, meeting day two of three days required to get off the state’s monitoring list.

Currently, the State’s case rate for the County is at 98.3 per 100,000 people. The State’s case rate for our region was 94.1 Wednesday. Those numbers were the lowest since the County was placed on the State’s Monitoring List on July 3.

The state metric requires a rate below 100 cases per every 100,000 residents to get off its monitoring list. The normal rate must continue for an additional 14 days or until after Aug. 28 before K through 12 schools can reopen.

“The schools may re-open at that time, but the State must provide guidance on other sectors re-opening such as businesses that cannot currently operate indoors,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “The County does not have that authority.”

Elementary schools may request waivers from the State to operate but they must be reviewed by the County first. So far, 48 are under review.

The State’s 98.3 case rate for this region differs from the County’s 96.5 rate because it is calculated differently. The County’s numbers reflect the number of cases as of noon the day before. The State may be one day behind. The State also excludes inmates and those from correction facilities in their report.

Community Setting Outbreaks:

  • Two new outbreaks were confirmed on Aug. 12, one each in a business and food processing.
  • In the past seven days, 22 community outbreaks were confirmed.
  • The number of community outbreaks remains above the trigger of seven or more in seven days.
  • A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households in the past 14 days.

Deaths:

  • Seven new COVID-19 deaths were reported in San Diego County on Aug 12. The region’s total is now 615.
  • Four women and three men man died between July 31 and Aug. 11, and their ages ranged from 44 to 90.
  • All had underlying medical conditions.

Source: County of San Diego

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

