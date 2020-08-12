Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Coronado Brewing Celebrates 24th Anniversary with Release of Gentle Giant Triple Hazy IPA

Join us at the Tasting Room as we celebrate 24 years of brewing award-winning beer in San Diego. We will have a very special beer release, 24th Anniversary menu & beer pairing, 25+ beers on tap, and a virtual Happy Hour on IG live!

By Managing Editor

It’s Better Than a Party, It’s a Promo Weekend!

Every August, Coronado Brewing Company celebrates another year spent brewing award-winning beer in the capital of craft. While things may look a bit different this year, the celebration continues. This August 14th through the 16th the company will celebrate its 24th anniversary with a promotional weekend loaded with Tasting Room specials, Instagram Live happy hour with CBC owner, Rick Chapman, 24% OFF their entire online merch store, and the release of their newest beer, Gentle Giant IPA. This new 16 oz offering features artwork from San Diego local artist Jack Stricker, and will be the first of three cans featuring Stricker’s art. This release will be available exclusively at Coronado Brewing locations and the first 100 people to pick up a 4-pack in the Tasting Room will receive a Gentle Giant print, hand-signed by the artist.

CBC Gentle Giant IPA, artwork by San Diego local artist, Jack Stricker.

Gentle Giant is a Triple Hazy IPA brewed specifically to release in conjunction with CBC’s 24th year of brewing in San Diego. The beer is brewed using a blend of Idaho Gem, Sabro, Cashmere, and Chinook hops that lend the beer a tropical, fruity hoppiness. At 10% ABV the beer is full-bodied, yet juicy with a slightly creamy mouthfeel. “I like brewing big IPA’s to celebrate our anniversary each year,” says Mark Thiesen, Head Brewer, Coronado Brewing Company. “The blend of hops we used was pretty unique and brought out really nice tropical, fruity, juiciness in a triple IPA. The end result is a surprisingly drinkable, yet full-bodied IPA that’s a perfect toast to our 24th year of brewing.”

CBC Gentle Giant IPA, artwork by San Diego local artist, Jack Stricker.

Gentle Giant IPA will debut at all Coronado locations on Friday, August 14th in 16 oz, four-pack cans. The beer will be available exclusively at Coronado Brewing locations in San Diego, Coronado, and Imperial Beach. For more information on the 24th Anniversary Promotional Weekend, visit https://coronadobrewing.com/24th-anniversary-celebration/. Stay Coastal. Cheers.

Gentle Giant IPA:

Style:  Triple Hazy New England-Style IPA
ABV:  10%
Package:  16oz four-pack, draft
Release:  August 2020
Availability:  Coronado Brewing Locations Only

 

-----
