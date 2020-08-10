Coronado Rotarians Rally for Nicky Rottens

It has been a tough year for Coronado businesses, with changing regulations and fear of the pandemic threatening the future. Coronado Rotary Club counts many local business owners as members and the club has gotten behind support efforts such as purchasing gift cards and buying locally.

Bryn Butolph, owner of Nicky Rottens, appealed to his fellow Rotarians to rally behind his restaurant and they responded, as shown by these photos of those dining there. Let’s all dine and buy local to help Coronado’s businesses during this difficult time!

