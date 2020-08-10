Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Coronado Rotarians Rally for Nicky Rottens

By Coronado Rotary
Michael Napolitano and Dan Orr

It has been a tough year for Coronado businesses, with changing regulations and fear of the pandemic threatening the future. Coronado Rotary Club counts many local business owners as members and the club has gotten behind support efforts such as purchasing gift cards and buying locally.

Jeanmarie Luker, LuAnn Miler and Carol Sommer

Bryn Butolph, owner of Nicky Rottens, appealed to his fellow Rotarians to rally behind his restaurant and they responded, as shown by these photos of those dining there. Let’s all dine and buy local to help Coronado’s businesses during this difficult time!

Kitt Williams
Gloria and Jack Nedell

Coronado Rotary

