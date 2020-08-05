Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
EntertainmentTravel

Vandemic Adventure: Climbing for a Cause

By Morgan Willis

I’m several weeks into my Vandemic Adventure and it’s been transformative, especially in these trying times. Being on the road and living in a van has allowed me to immerse myself in nature every single day. Right now, I’m exploring the mountains of Oregon, swimming in warm lakes and hiking winding trails.

After driving through Klamath Falls, I’ve been camping in the Deschutes National Forest surrounded by snow-capped mountains, lush forests and natural lakes. While I’m here, I hope to climb South Sister mountain in preparation for my climb up Mt. St. Helens on August 13th. The climb up St. Helens does, however, have a deeper purpose: I’ll be climbing for a cause—Raising funds for a San Diego based nonprofit called Outdoor Outreach.

- Advertisement -

Being in the outdoors has nourished me both physically and mentally. Growing up in Coronado, I would often ride my bike along the strand or go swimming in the ocean whenever I was feeling stressed out. I learned early that nature is healing and holds a transformative power that can be truly life changing.

I was lucky enough to grow up in a great place like Coronado where getting outside is both easy and accessible. Unfortunately, not everyone in San Diego has easy access to the outdoors. Gear can be expensive, some areas have a lack of green spaces, and many kids in under resourced neighborhoods feel that they simply don’t belong in the outdoor community.

- Advertisement -

I witnessed this firsthand during the last two summers I worked with a powerful nonprofit called Outdoor Outreach. I was able to see just how much their programs impact the youth they serve. How kids find self-esteem and learn leadership skills that help them realize their potential and change their lives. While working there, I was also able to rediscover a passion for the outdoors myself. In fact, if I hadn’t worked there for two summers, I might not even be going on this journey right now.

Mt. St. Helens is an active volcano in Washington.

The goal of my fundraiser is to raise $8,366, a dollar for every foot of Mt. St. Helens’ 8,366′ elevation. Everything raised during this fundraiser will go directly to Outdoor Outreach so they can continue their mission. I’m inviting you to join me on this journey, and to stay tuned as I ascend a volcano, climbing for a wonderful cause.

Click here to donate and learn more.

 

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Morgan Willis
Morgan Willis
Morgan grew up in Coronado and attended Coronado High School. He recently graduated college at Arizona State University with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He is now traveling around the country in a Eurovan, sharing stories from the road.

RELATED ARTICLES

Travel

Vandemic Adventure: Exploring the Eastern Sierra Nevadas

It’s been almost two weeks since I left Coronado to head up north in my 20 year old Eurovan camper, and time has really...
Read more
Travel

Vandemic Adventure: A Trip to Tahoe

For my first longer trip I chose to travel up to Lake Tahoe with my dog Bhumi, a one and a half year old...
Read more
Travel

Vandemic Adventure: Getting Ready, Finalizing Details

Since writing my first article for The Coronado Times I’ve been kitting out my 20 year old Eurovan, planning a route for my first...
Read more
Community News

Hotel del Coronado’s Phased Summer Reopenings

The Hotel del Coronado and its luxury enclave of oceanfront villas and cottages, Beach Village at The Del, has announced it will reopen and begin...
Read more
Business

Hotel del Coronado Reopens June 26

For the past 132 years, the overwhelming support from our community has kept us strong. So it gives us great pleasure to announce that Hotel...
Read more
Business

Gyms, Hotels, Bars, Pools Can Open June 12 with Guidance

Gyms, hotels, bars and wineries are part of the long list of businesses and industries that can begin to reopen June 12, provided they...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

The Necessary Reckoning

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Kenneth Fitzgerald Writer Wesley Morris describes our decisive collective pivot toward racial justice as “the Moment.” The Moment is the nation’s long-delayed reckoning...
Read more

John Duncan Announces Candidacy for City Council

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by John DuncanI am excited to announce my candidacy for Coronado City Council. I will bring a fresh and professional level of scrutiny...
Read more

Alexia Palacios-Peters Announces Candidacy for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Alexia Palacios-PetersI am pleased to announce my candidacy for the Coronado Unified School District School Board. I look forward to bringing a...
Read more

Nick Kato Announces Candidacy for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick KatoDear Friends and Neighbors,I am writing to introduce myself to you as I begin my campaign for a seat on the...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Business

Outdoor Recreation Companies Adapt to Pandemic Restrictions

As people look for things to do during the coronavirus pandemic, many are turning to the outdoors. Local outdoor recreation companies are implementing new...
Read more
People

Tales from the I.C.U.: Life as a Nurse During the Global Pandemic

Coronado resident Rebecca Sauer has strong opinions when it comes to wearing a mask, social distancing, and taking steps to stop the spread of...
Read more
Community News

Behind the Badge: A Series on the Coronado Police Department

Being pulled over in your car for a traffic violation is what most people’s impression of police is based on. Coronado Police Chief Chuck...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

John Duncan Announces Candidacy for City Council

Submitted by John DuncanI am excited to announce my candidacy for Coronado City Council. I will bring a fresh and professional level of scrutiny...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Alexia Palacios-Peters Announces Candidacy for School Board

Submitted by Alexia Palacios-PetersI am pleased to announce my candidacy for the Coronado Unified School District School Board. I look forward to bringing a...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.