Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Coronado Library Launches Virtual Summer Discovery Challenge for Grown Ups!

By Coronado Public Library Events

The Coronado Public Library has launched a Virtual Summer Discovery Challenge for adults!

In addition to encouraging participants to connect to a variety of library resources, the game card includes virtual engagements with Coronado Historical Association, the Public Art Walking Tour, Coronado 130 Challenge and more! During the month of August, participants can complete activities listed on the game card and earn entries into drawings for gift cards to local businesses and a grand prize drawing for a Kindle.

The game card can be found online at http://www.coronado.ca.us/cplchallenge

You are invited to take the Virtual Summer Discovery Challenge!

Coronado Public Library Eventshttp://www.coronado.lib.ca.us

Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

