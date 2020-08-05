Coronado Library Launches Virtual Summer Discovery Challenge for Grown Ups!

The Coronado Public Library has launched a Virtual Summer Discovery Challenge for adults!

In addition to encouraging participants to connect to a variety of library resources, the game card includes virtual engagements with Coronado Historical Association, the Public Art Walking Tour, Coronado 130 Challenge and more! During the month of August, participants can complete activities listed on the game card and earn entries into drawings for gift cards to local businesses and a grand prize drawing for a Kindle.

The game card can be found online at http://www.coronado.ca.us/cplchallenge

