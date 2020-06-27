Coronado Celebrates 130th Birthday with Virtual Community Challenge

Coronado is looking to achieve a fitness triple crown:

getting people active during the pandemic while practicing social distancing

building community

celebrating the City’s 130th anniversary

The “Coronado 130 Virtual Challenge: Actively Celebrating 130 Years of Community” is an initiative by the City of Coronado to inspire residents to come together, challenge themselves and their neighbors, and commit to completing 130 miles of any physical activity, all while meeting COVID-19 public health guidelines. The challenge celebrates 130 years since Coronado’s incorporation as a city on Dec. 11, 1890.

- Advertisement -

Coronado is home to the U.S. Navy SEALs, is an active community and is fortunate to be the home address for many Olympians and sports stars. We hope to entice our elite, professional, as well as our amateur athletes to sign up and help us build fitness, raise community spirit and honor the City’s history.

The Coronado 130 Virtual Challenge begins Saturday, July 11, and runs for five months to December 11. Online registration opens July 1. Registration is free and participants will submit their activities to a leaderboard but also have an individual results page to track their progress. The individual results page will allow participants to see how far they have gone and to quickly check that all their Coronado 130 activities have been logged.

Those who join the free challenge will submit a tally of total distance completed doing activities as varied as walking, running, cycling, swimming, paddle boarding, skateboarding, even golfing and surfing. Any activity that can be estimated for distance will count.

- Advertisement -

Since the event is a fun but virtual challenge, participants are encouraged to post photos of their progress while out exercising in beautiful Coronado by using the hashtag #Coronado130. Finishers will have access to the leaderboard and receive an electronically provided Finisher’s Certificate and challenge medal. The medals, which will be an inspiring collectible and a fun memento of the event, will be available for pick up at the Coronado Community Center. An option to pre-pay a non-refundable shipping and handling fee will be offered at registration for those unable to pick up their medals.

All participants will be required to sign a waiver as part of the registration process. Optional upgrades will be available at registration for a fee. Participants may upgrade to receive a Coronado 130 Virtual Challenge T-shirt. Sizes and payment will be taken during registration. They also may choose to double and triple their challenges.

Easy Day Sports, based in Coronado, will manage the registration, the website tracking workouts and T-shirt sales. For more information, email Easy Day at contact@easydaysports.com, or click here for more details and to register (registration opens Wednesday, July 1).