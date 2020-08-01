Outdoor Thrift Shop on August 8

Coronado’s Christ Church Thrift Shop will be open outdoors on Saturday, August 8 during its usual hours of 10 AM to 1 PM. It has an extensive inventory of clothing, shoes, jewelry, housewares, linens, collector and boutique items at its usual pricing. Outdoor entrance will be at the church playground on the east side of C Avenue between 9th and 10th Streets. Parking will be available next to the sales area in the church parking lot.

The shop has been closed since mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is moving outdoors Saturday for the safety of its customers and volunteers. Masks and social distancing will be required. Number of shoppers at any time will be limited to 20.

The shop’s volunteer workers look forward to welcoming their many faithful customers plus hopefully many new customers at this one day sale.

The Thrift Shop is located at 1208 9th Street