Mask Up! Coronado Masks for Sale

To raise awareness of the importance of facial coverings, the City provided more than 1,000 reusable face masks with the City logo to people over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The demand for the three-layered specially designed black mask was so high, the City has ordered more and is working to have them placed for sale at various retail shops around Coronado. The masks are also being given away by the Police Department and Coronado Lifeguards as they encounter people without masks. They also may be purchased now through the Coronado Historical Association. Click here to purchase a mask.

The suggested retail price is $10 plus tax and shipping. The City is not expected to make money on the masks but any surplus from sales will be put into purchasing additional masks.

The City is working on plans for more face covering giveaway events in the future. Public health officials promote masks as the best way to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The California Department of Public Health has issued guidance that cautions that asymptomatic people can still spread the disease. Wearing face coverings is urged because along with social distancing they limit the release of infected droplets when talking, coughing and sneezing.

Coronado encourages citizens to follow best practices: wear a face covering, wash your hands, and stay at home when sick.