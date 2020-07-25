Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Sunday, July 26, 2020

Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
City of Coronado

Mask Up! Coronado Masks for Sale

By Managing Editor

To raise awareness of the importance of facial coverings, the City provided more than 1,000 reusable face masks with the City logo to people over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Coronado mask
Image: City Manager’s Weekly Update July 24, 2020

- Advertisement -

The demand for the three-layered specially designed black mask was so high, the City has ordered more and is working to have them placed for sale at various retail shops around Coronado. The masks are also being given away by the Police Department and Coronado Lifeguards as they encounter people without masks. They also may be purchased now through the Coronado Historical Association. Click here to purchase a mask.

The suggested retail price is $10 plus tax and shipping. The City is not expected to make money on the masks but any surplus from sales will be put into purchasing additional masks.

The City is working on plans for more face covering giveaway events in the future. Public health officials promote masks as the best way to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The California Department of Public Health has issued guidance that cautions that asymptomatic people can still spread the disease. Wearing face coverings is urged because along with social distancing they limit the release of infected droplets when talking, coughing and sneezing.

- Advertisement -

Coronado encourages citizens to follow best practices: wear a face covering, wash your hands, and stay at home when sick.

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

Whitney Benzian Reflects on City Council Experience

Whitney Benzian will not be running for reelection on the Coronado City Council, describing the difficult decision he has been thinking about for a...
Read more
Business

“Crown Manor” Awaits Planning Commission’s Decision Regarding Overnight Guests & Events

Coronado's Planning Commission will be meeting this Tuesday, July 28th to decide whether "Crown Manor," located at 1015 Ocean Blvd, should receive a Major...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – July 24, 2020

https://youtu.be/Ml-u80fcrsYThe City Council allocated funds to 16 local nonprofit organizations this week. Find out how the funds were distributed in the latest edition of...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council Awards Community Grants, Hears Parking Enforcement Improvements

Awarding Community Grants was the main focus on the July 21 Coronado City Council meeting. There were 104 public comments submitted in advance, with...
Read more
Business

Coronado Offers Business-to-Business COVID-19 Education, Monitoring

Coronado entered into a unique agreement in May with local nonprofit Coronado MainStreet to help local businesses comply with San Diego County’s Safe Reopening...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Offers 2nd Outdoor Dining Venue: Dine Out Coronado!

The City, the Coronado Chamber of Commerce and Coronado MainStreet hope residents join them in supporting local restaurants impacted by the ongoing pandemic by...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

The Brig and Port Hold Ribbon Cutting for Portside Pier

The transformation of one of Southern California’s most iconic, over-the-water restaurant complexes is complete. On Monday, July 20, 2020, the Port of San Diego...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Whoever Runs On a Law and Order Platform in November Will Win

Submitted by Mary ScyocurkaOn May 4th an 18 year old Coronado High School student was robbed on Orange Avenue. He was selling a gold chain...
Read more
Business

Coronado Retirement Village Reacts Swiftly to Any Positive COVID-19 Tests

Coronado Retirement Village is a family owned and operated facility that is "very proud to offer a loving and caring environment that feels like...
Read more
Community News

Tracking COVID-19: 102 Total Coronado Cases Since March – Plus San Diego Stats

The 102 Coronado cases are cumulative since March 2020 and these reported cases are split between Coronado residential zip code (92118) and Navy zip...
Read more
Community News

Do You Know What To Do To Get Off State Watchlist?

On July 3, San Diego County was placed on the state’s Monitoring List after the region’s case rate went above 100 positive cases per every...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

There Are No Easy Answers, But Coronado Goes Above and Beyond

Submitted by Richard Bailey, Mayor, City of CoronadoSometimes there are no easy answers, especially during a once every hundred years pandemic.On July 13, confronted...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Whoever Runs On a Law and Order Platform in November Will Win

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mary ScyocurkaOn May 4th an 18 year old Coronado High School student was robbed on Orange Avenue. He was selling a gold chain...
Read more

There Are No Easy Answers, But Coronado Goes Above and Beyond

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Richard Bailey, Mayor, City of CoronadoSometimes there are no easy answers, especially during a once every hundred years pandemic.On July 13, confronted...
Read more

Casey Tanaka Announces Candidacy for City Council

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Casey Tanaka From March through to the present, I have gone into my classroom on most every weekday to stay sharp on future...
Read more

I am Conflicted About How and When to Reopen Public Schools

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Casey TanakaI am conflicted about how and when to reopen public schools. I cannot help but notice that stores like Vons and...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Business

“Crown Manor” Awaits Planning Commission’s Decision Regarding Overnight Guests & Events

Coronado's Planning Commission will be meeting this Tuesday, July 28th to decide whether "Crown Manor," located at 1015 Ocean Blvd, should receive a Major...
Read more
Education

Coronado Schools to Start 2020-2021 with Virtual Learning, Look Towards a Safe Reopening

On Thursday, July 23 and Friday, July 24, the Coronado School District held a series of town hall meetings on Zoom to discuss the...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council Awards Community Grants, Hears Parking Enforcement Improvements

Awarding Community Grants was the main focus on the July 21 Coronado City Council meeting. There were 104 public comments submitted in advance, with...
Read more
People

Local Voices: 2013 CHS Grad Pursues the American Dream

From Low-Income Housing to College at USC and a Master's in Electrical Engineering: 2013 Coronado High School Grad Pursues the American Dream In some ways,...
Read more
Business

Coronado Offers Business-to-Business COVID-19 Education, Monitoring

Coronado entered into a unique agreement in May with local nonprofit Coronado MainStreet to help local businesses comply with San Diego County’s Safe Reopening...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.