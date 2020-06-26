Mask Up! Coronado Plans Face Covering Giveaway

The City of Coronado will give away 1,500 reusable face masks with the City logo to raise awareness about the importance of facial coverings.

Coronado expects to see large crowds for the Fourth of July holiday weekend with many people coming from San Diego and out of state. The Coronado Police Department provided masks to people in the commercial district in May to those who were not wearing them. Officers noticed people, particularly those from areas where masks are not required, were within six feet of others without masks. For the protection of Coronado residents and all visitors, the masks will be handed out by volunteers, staff and Police Service Officers.

“We are hoping that people will appreciate and be more inclined to wear the masks we are planning to provide,” City Manager Blair King said. “We think the quality of the masks and the City’s logo make them special.”

The observed Fourth of July holiday is Friday, July 3, which makes it a long weekend. Masks will be provided free to people in the City’s commercial district. More face covering giveaways are planned.

Public health officials promote masks as the best way to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The California Department of Public Health issued guidance last week that cautions that asymptomatic people can still spread the disease. Wearing face coverings is urged because along with social distancing they limit the release of infected droplets when talking, coughing and sneezing.

As Coronado and the rest of California reopens, citizens are required to follow best practices: wear a face covering, wash your hands, and stay at home when sick. If out and about, especially on the City’s busy commercial corridor, Coronado residents and visitors should have a mask ready if you might come within six feet of someone not from your household.