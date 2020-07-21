Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Tuesday, July 21, 2020

The Brig and Port Hold Ribbon Cutting for Portside Pier

Port of San Diego and The Brigantine, Inc. Celebrate Portside Pier on San Diego Bay’s North Embarcadero

By Managing Editor

portside pierThe transformation of one of Southern California’s most iconic, over-the-water restaurant complexes is complete. On Monday, July 20, 2020, the Port of San Diego and The Brigantine, Inc. held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of The Brigantine’s Portside Pier at 1360 North Harbor Drive overlooking San Diego Bay along the North Embarcadero.

portside pier ribbon cutting“Despite the challenges we are all facing in these unusual times, the Port of San Diego is excited to deliver this project with The Brigantine and the Morton family. Portside Pier and its restaurants enhance the aesthetics of the waterfront with a unique architectural structure and provide locals and visitors with new experiences and dining options to enjoy,” said Commissioner Rafael Castellanos, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. “In addition to great food and drinks, we’re thrilled to give the public another place to take in remarkable, panoramic views of San Diego Bay and perfect San Diego sunsets!”

“As a local, family-owned company, we could not be more excited for this opportunity. The location and facility are amazing, the offerings are diverse and we’re looking forward to giving San Diegans and visitors the outstanding experience they have come to expect from the Brigantine Restaurants for many years to come,” said Mike Morton, Jr., President and CEO of The Brigantine, Inc.

Portside Pier offers a variety of dining options atdifferent price points – fresh seafood at Brigantine on the Bay, authentic Mexican flavors at Miguel’s Cocina, pub fare at Ketch Grill & Taps, and walk-up service at Portside Coffee & Gelato. In addition, the public can enjoy panoramic views of San Diego Bay with free access to a second level perimeter walkway and a viewing deck that has tables and seating for up to 108 visitors. There is also a dock and dine to accommodate up to four vessels.

portside pier“The opening of the Portside Pier not only delivers public access along the iconic Embarcadero but will also help spark San Diego’s economic recovery amid a global pandemic,” said Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer, City of San Diego. “With hundreds of new jobs coming for one of our hardest hit industries, this opening comes as welcome news!”

Portside Pier will be the 15th location for the Brigantine family and will be open daily starting Tuesday, July 28, 2020. All Portside Pier restaurants will operate under the latest State and County health guidance for restaurants.

portside pier KetchAs part of the Port’s efforts to promote quality development to enhance San Diego Bay and the North Embarcadero as a world-class destination, the Port selected The Brigantine’s Portside Pier restaurant redevelopment concept for this site after a competitive public process. Pacific Building Group was commissioned for the project. Some of the most notable architectural features include curved steel and zinc shingles on a barrel-shaped roof that resembles a fishing boat, and two stick-framed glass structures stretching 26-feet and 31-feet tall that resemble fishing baskets.

portside pier coffeeThe Port is self-funded. Revenues generated by tenants like The Brigantine, along with other real estate and maritime revenues, are reinvested into the Port’s 22 parks, public improvement projects, redevelopment projects, the Harbor Police Department, and more on San Diego Bay and the surrounding waterfront. As part of the Port’s Tenant Percent for Art Program, the Brigantine has given $100,000 to be allocated for future, to-be-determined art along the bayfront.

For more information about the Brigantine, Inc. visit brigantine.com. To learn more about and to discover the San Diego Wonderfront, where you can fulfill your heart’s desires with sights, sounds and flavors across 34 miles of the dynamic San Diego Bay visit portofsandiego.org/wonderfront.

All images courtesy of Port of San Diego

 

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

