Saturday, July 11, 2020

Time of Crisis Calls for Creative Measures as Restaurants Strive to Remain Open

By Jennifer Velez

Temperature checks for patrons are part of the safety precautions being taken at Nicky Rottens.

Coronado restaurants have shown resiliency during these past few months of the pandemic, and continue to now as they march forward into this next partial shutdown after the county last week put a halt to indoor dining. The City of Coronado is helping local restaurants by allowing them to expand outdoor dining options so they can remain open and serve customers onsite.

Coronado Brewing Company shared on their Facebook page how they’ve been able to expand their dining capacity in their parking lot.

Director of Community Development Rich Grunow said that the city has a straight-forward process for obtaining the necessary permits to expand seating. “We only require that business owners submit a no-fee application for temporary, expanded outdoor seating, which may be placed within sidewalk rights of way or in adjacent parking lots. Business owners need only to present a diagram of the seating area, demonstrate that they are replacing seating lost due to COVID-19 restrictions (not expanding), and that the outdoor seating would not obstruct legally required ADA paths of travel.” Applications for temporary outdoor seating can be found on the city’s website here.

Guests enjoy lunch and dinner at the Brigantine’s new outdoor dining area located in their adjacent parking lot.

Coronado MainStreet is working with restaurants and businesses to educate them if they have questions, and ensure compliance with the ever-changing County Public Health Orders. As patrons and diners, we should all remember to be understanding and considerate of restaurant personnel as they adapt to new procedures. The Coronado Chamber of Commerce is launching a third round of Restaurant Bingo and every restaurant on the island is included. The rules are simple ~ submit five restaurant or café receipts by August 7 to be eligible for a prize. Either place the receipts in an envelope with your contact details and mail to Coronado Chamber at 1125 Tenth St or email your entry to belinda@coronadochamber.com.

Nado Republic has been able to add outdoor dining for their customers.

Several restaurants said that working with Associate Planner Marissa Smith, so they could quickly get additional outdoor seating placed on sidewalks and in parking lots, has been easy and she’s made the process simple. In addition to restaurants coming up with their own creative use of space, City Manager Blair King commented yesterday in his weekly update, “The City also is working on a special outdoor dining venue for the entire community. More information will be released once details have been worked out.”

Chez Loma has created an outdoor garden dining experience.

In other restaurant news, for those who have been missing the Bluewater Boathouse Seafood Grill cuisine, they are planning to reopen the week of July 27.

Bistro d'Asia restaurant outdoor seating
Sidewalk and patio dining at Bistro d’Asia

 

Jennifer Velez
Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children’s school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

manager@coronadotimes.com

