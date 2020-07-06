Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Dine-In Restaurants, Other Indoor Activities to Close

By Managing Editor

Beginning at midnight tonight, indoor dining at restaurants, bars, breweries and wineries will close for at least three weeks, after San Diego County remained on the state’s Monitoring List for three consecutive days due to the region’s high number of COVID-19 cases.

Outdoor/patio dining today is still permitted until 10 pm, but patrons must leave the premises by 11 pm. Also, pickup, delivery and drive-thru can still occur.

Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey stated, “Since outdoor dining is still allowed, the City of Coronado is accommodating requests from local restaurants to utilize existing parking areas and other public spaces to provide outdoor dining services and support local businesses while keeping the public safe.”

Image: County of San Diego

State guidance requires that indoor activities be closed in the 23 counties in the state that have more than 100 COVID-19 cases per every 100,000 residents in a 14-day period, after being on California’s watchlist for three days.

In the past three days, the rate of COVID-19 cases in San Diego County using the state’s formula is now at 136.1.

“This metric has been abnormal for several days,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer, adding that it coincides with more outbreaks in community settings, especially in restaurants and bars. “This supports the actions we are taking today and that are being imposed upon us.”

These 21 outbreaks in community settings were confirmed during the past 7 days (6/30/2020 – 7/05/2020)

Indoor activities also will be restricted at movie theaters, family entertainment centers such as bowling alleys and batting cages, as well as museums, zoos and cardrooms.

Indoor activities will be restricted for at least three weeks, a requirement the state implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19. If the rate of infection for the region does not fall below 100, the period of restrictions could be extended unless the state issues new guidance.

Affected counties are required to shut down the following industries unless they can be modified to operate outside or by pick-up. Bars that do not serve food must close all operations even if they are operating outdoors; and at restaurants, alcoholic beverages cannot be served unless a meal is also ordered.

  • Dine-in restaurants
  • Wineries and tasting rooms
  • Movie theaters
  • Family entertainment centers (for example: bowling alleys, miniature golf, batting cages and arcades)
  • Zoos and museums
  • Cardrooms

Other County News

More Young People Getting Infected

In recent weeks, the percentage of cases in people between 20 and 39 years old has been increasing compared to other age groups. Currently, they represent about 50% of the cases being reported.

“The surge in cases is occurring in these age groups because they are less likely to wear a face covering and maintain physical distance,” Wooten said.

When outside the home, San Diegans should do the following to protect themselves and others:

  • Practice good hand hygiene and sanitation
  • Keep six feet apart
  • Wear a face covering
  • Avoid crowded places
  • Stay home if they are sick

COVID-19 Triggers, Tests, Cases and Deaths

Community Setting Outbreaks and Other Triggers:

  • One new outbreak was reported July 5, in a restaurant/bar.
  • In the past seven days, 21 community setting outbreaks were identified.
  • The number of new outbreaks in community settings is above the trigger of seven in seven days.
  • A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households.
  • The County also reached the Case Investigation trigger because only 57% of investigations were initiated within 24 hours of notification over a 7-day period. The percentage should be at least 71%.
-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter



Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

