Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Thursday, July 9, 2020

Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Military

Bunker Hill, Russell Return From Deployment

By Managing Editor

USS Bunker Hill
SAN DIEGO (July 8, 2020) Sailors man the rails as the guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) returns to Naval Base San Diego after a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 7th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Woody S. Paschall/Released)

The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) returned to San Diego July 8 after a deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.

- Advertisement -

Bunker Hill and Russell are part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and departed on a deployment to the Indo-Pacific on Jan. 17.

“While this deployment has been unlike many deployments of the past, the Bunker Hill team is excited to return home to San Diego after completing a very successful deployment,” said Capt. Shea Thompson, commanding officer of Bunker Hill. “The crew executed a broad spectrum of missions over the last six months while serving as Air Defense Commander for Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9.

“During the course of our six-month deployment, we supported multiple freedom of navigation operations directly enhancing maritime security in the Indo-Pacific,” Thompson said. “I couldn’t be more proud of this high-powered team.”

- Advertisement -

Both Bunker Hill and Russell’s primary mission was conducting maritime security operations while in U.S. 7th Fleet, ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. Both ships also engaged in theater security cooperation engagements and multiple joint exercises with the U.S. Marine Corps and Air Force.

“The nature of our deployment has been unique by any measure,” said Cmdr. Ryan Rogers, commanding officer of Russell. “The crew exceeded all expectations and professionally executed all tasking during our mission in the Western Pacific, and I am extremely proud.”

- Advertisement -

Bunker Hill and Russell participated in Expeditionary Strike Force (ESF) operations in the Philippine Sea in March with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) and the USS America Expeditionary Strike Group (AMAESG) highlighting the interoperability of joint forces.

Both Bunker Hill and Russell participated in dual carrier strike group operations in June that showcased the tactical power of two individual carrier strike groups, demonstrating flexibility, endurance, firepower, maneuverability, and capability unmatched in the history of warfare.

Additionally, both Bunker Hill and Russel participated in freedom of navigation operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in accordance with international law.

Although COVID-19 inhibited many scheduled port visits, both Bunker Hill and Russell were able to visit several ‘Safe Haven’ ports. Bunker Hill made port visits in Saipan, Vietnam and Guam while Russell was able to visit Sasebo, Yokosuka, and Guam.  Prior to the COVID pandemic, Sailors participated in community relations events and experienced local culture in Vietnam, Sasebo, and Saipan.

USS Bunker Hill returns from deployment
SAN DIEGO (July 8, 2020) Gunners Mate 2nd Class Matthew Andrews, from Jersey City, N.J., greets his family after the guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) returned to Naval Base San Diego after a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 7th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Millar/Released)

Bunker Hill and Russell are both home ported in San Diego, the home of the U.S. 3rd Fleet.

U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary for an effective global Navy. U.S. 3rd Fleet works constantly with U.S. 7th Fleet to complement one another and provide commanders with capable, ready assets across the spectrum of military operations in the Pacific.

Learn more about Bunker Hill. Visit http://www.public.navy.mil/surfor/cg52/Pages/default.aspx.
For more information, visit www.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/usnavy, or www.twitter.com/usnavy.

Learn more about Russell. Visit http://www.public.navy.mil/surfor/ddg59/Pages/default.aspx.
For more information, visit www.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/usnavy, or www.twitter.com/usnavy.

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Military

Coronado Welcomes USS Theodore Roosevelt Home From Deployment

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) returned to its homeport at Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado on July 9th, after completing a challenging...
Read more
Community News

Video: Navy Leap Frogs Parachute into Coronado

The Coronado Fourth of July Parade Committee and the Navy Leap Frogs brought some Independence Day thrills to Glorietta Bay with these "on-the-spot" landings...
Read more
Military

USS Fitzgerald Arrives at San Diego Homeport

The guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) arrived at its homeport in San Diego, July 2, following more than two years of restoration and...
Read more
Military

“Task Force One Navy” Established to Combat Discrimination in the Navy

The Navy stood up a special task force June 30, to address the issues of racism, sexism and other destructive biases and their impact...
Read more
Military

Vets for Elders to Expand into Coronado

Vets For Elders’ mission is to provide a supporting hand and added value to two critical segments of our society that are falling through...
Read more
Community News

Navy Welcomes First CMV-22B Osprey to Naval Air Station North Island

The Navy's first operational CMV-22B Osprey, the replacement for the C-2 Greyhound carrier onboard delivery aircraft, arrived at Naval Air Station North Island June...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

Message From CUSD Superintendent Mueller

Good afternoon,The Fall Task Force, comprised of certificated and classified staff, meets weekly to review, research, and discuss potential reopening scenarios for CUSD. We...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Historic City Council Accomplishments Improve Coronado

Submitted by Richard Bailey, Mayor, City of CoronadoAs we work collectively here in Coronado, throughout the region, and at the state level to address...
Read more
Community News

UPDATED: Ailing Bald Eagle Passes Away

UPDATED July 7, 2020 5:00pm From the San Diego Humane Society: It is with heavy hearts we share that the ailing bald eagle admitted to San...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

4th of July Heritage

Submitted by Ch, Col (ret) Gary J. ZiccardiI am a Coronado resident since 2016 who served as Navy Surface Warfare Officer for 4 years,...
Read more
Military

USS Fitzgerald Arrives at San Diego Homeport

The guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) arrived at its homeport in San Diego, July 2, following more than two years of restoration and...
Read more
Community News

County to Be Placed on State’s Watchlist; Impacted Businesses Should Prepare

A record number of COVID-19 cases were reported in San Diego County on July 2 and so San Diego County will be placed on...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Historic City Council Accomplishments Improve Coronado

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Richard Bailey, Mayor, City of CoronadoAs we work collectively here in Coronado, throughout the region, and at the state level to address...
Read more

4th of July Heritage

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Ch, Col (ret) Gary J. ZiccardiI am a Coronado resident since 2016 who served as Navy Surface Warfare Officer for 4 years,...
Read more

Chief Kaye’s Compassion and Kind Actions Stand Out

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Carolyn RogersonWe never know when a dire emergency will strike our lives. When such a crisis confronted Coronado visitors Mike and Jan...
Read more

Congratulations Coronado High School Class of 2020

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Gene Thomas GomulkaOne should not be surprised that the San Diego County Health Department issued a cease and desist order in regard...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Military

Coronado Welcomes USS Theodore Roosevelt Home From Deployment

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) returned to its homeport at Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado on July 9th, after completing a challenging...
Read more
Obituaries

Barbara Haines (1929-2020)

 Coronado lost a very special friend last month. Barbara Haines died June 10, just a week before her 91st birthday. She was the oldest...
Read more
Business

Multiple Restaurants Temporarily Close as Workers Test Positive for COVID-19

Update (7/9/20):  The Henry and McP's Irish Pub are back open.Three Coronado restaurants have temporarily closed due to staff members testing positive for COVID-19....
Read more
Community News

Tracking COVID-19: 63 Total Coronado Cases Since March – Plus San Diego Stats

7/8/20 Editor's Note:  The County of San Diego confirmed that at least one death has been attributed to the 92118 zip code.  The story...
Read more
Community News

Dine-In Restaurants, Other Indoor Activities to Close

Beginning at midnight tonight, indoor dining at restaurants, bars, breweries and wineries will close for at least three weeks, after San Diego County remained...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.