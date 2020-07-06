Message From CUSD Superintendent Mueller

Good afternoon,

The Fall Task Force, comprised of certificated and classified staff, meets weekly to review, research, and discuss potential reopening scenarios for CUSD. We continue to monitor evolving guidance from the California Department of Public Health, the California Department of Education, the San Diego County Office of Education, and the San Diego County Public Health Office.The four organizations have coauthored an info-graphic (below) which summarizes current guidance. In addition, we are closely monitoring our neighboring districts and their proposed plans for reopening safety protocols and virtual learning options. Ultimately, we will do what is best for our district staff and student body. We understand that our re-entry plan must be flexible, inclusive, and practical, with a focus on the overall health and well-being of our shareholders. We will prioritize the safety of our students, our staff, and a return to school.

The Governing Board will meet this week to review staff and parent survey data, and to receive our current reopening approach for both in-person, on campus instruction and virtual learning options. We will notify the community of our plans on Friday, July 10th.

Karl Mueller

Superintendent

