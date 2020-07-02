Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Thursday, July 2, 2020

Silver Strand State Beach Parking Lots to be Closed July 3-5

By Coronado Times

silver strand state beach

The City of Coronado confirmed that parking lots at Silver Strand State Beach will be closed from July 3-5.  The Silver Strand State Beach will remain open to those that can get there by walking, biking, etc.  At this time, no other beach parking lots in Coronado are planned to be closed for the holiday weekend.

The official website for the Silver Strand State Beach has this additional notice:

NOTICE FOR JULY 3-5: Everyone has the responsibility to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including in the outdoors. The public is reminded to avoid road trips and stay close to home, maintain physical distancing, wear a face covering when a physical distance of six feet from others who are not from the immediate household members cannot be maintained, and avoid congregating. This means no gatherings, picnics or parties. Visitors are being asked to leave if there are too many people to allow for the required physical distance. As a reminder, the use of fireworks is not permitted in the State Park System (year-round). To view the list of closures and what they mean to the public, please visit www.parks.ca.gov/FlattenTheCurve.

The California Department of Parks and Recreate released this statement July 1st:

California State Parks is implementing safety measures to reduce the density of visitors over the Fourth of July weekend (July 3-5) in the State Park System. All state beaches in Los Angeles and Ventura counties will be temporarily fully closed to the public in alignment with county public health orders. State Parks will also be temporarily closing vehicular access at all beaches in Marin, Monterey, Orange, San Diego, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Cruz and Sonoma counties. While other state park units will remain open, State Parks’ staff will monitor visitation and physical distancing over the weekend. Measures will be taken to modify operations where needed to limit overcrowding. Current camping reservations at all state park units over the Fourth of July weekend will be honored.

Everyone has the responsibility to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including in the outdoors. The public is reminded to avoid road trips and stay close to home, maintain physical distancing, wear a face covering when a physical distance of six feet from others who are not from the immediate household members cannot be maintained, and avoid congregating. This means no gatherings, picnics or parties. Visitors are being asked to leave if there are too many people to allow for the required physical distance. As a reminder, the use of fireworks is not permitted in the State Park System (year-round).

San Diego County Could Go On State Watch List

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Chief Kaye’s Compassion and Kind Actions Stand Out

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Carolyn RogersonWe never know when a dire emergency will strike our lives. When such a crisis confronted Coronado visitors Mike and Jan...
Read more

Congratulations Coronado High School Class of 2020

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Gene Thomas GomulkaOne should not be surprised that the San Diego County Health Department issued a cease and desist order in regard...
Read more

Acting on Our Principles

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Jim DeBelloWhile the soaring SpaceX launch this weekend lifted our spirits and re-ignited our faith to achieve greatness, we are brought back...
Read more

I See Your Colors

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Rebekah KobsAs the world is aching right now I know each family is trying to process things in their own way. For...
Read more

