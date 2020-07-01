San Diego County Could Go On State Watch List

Spread of the novel coronavirus has caused the County of San Diego to be flagged by the California Department of Public Health, positioning the region to go on the state’s Watch List and ultimately face new closures if the number of COVID-19 cases continues to go up.

On June 30, the County was flagged because it surpassed the state’s trigger of no more than 100 positive cases per every 100,000 residents. On that day, the rate was 103.8 and rose to 105 July 1.

If the County has another day over that threshold, it will be placed the state’s Watch List on July 3 and monitored for an additional three days.

If the rate does not fall below 100 by July 6, then it would be required to adopt more restrictive measures and close indoor activities for three weeks at:

Restaurants

Bars, breweries and wineries

Movie theaters, family entertainment centers and cardrooms

Museums and zoos

“If things don’t improve, we will be forced to take these additional measures,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “We all should be wearing a face covering, staying away from others and taking other preventative measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

No Fourth of July Gatherings

The state, which is the entity issuing guidance on loosening public health restrictions, announced that Fourth of July fireworks are allowed but gatherings are not.

Also, outdoor picnics and barbecues can occur but only with household members, and they should take place at home or close to home.

When outside the home, people should always wear a face covering and maintain physical distancing from others.

Local beaches will remain open for the 4th of July weekend. However, the state announced it will be closing parking lots at state beaches.

Locally, cities will determine whether to close or limit parking at their beach lots.

Masks, Distance Prevent Spread

The best way to prevent getting COVID-19 is to follow the public health guidance being issued by state and local health officials.

“When people don’t follow the health guidance, they could be putting their lives and the lives of others in danger,” Wooten said.

San Diegans must do the following to protect themselves and the public’s health and keep other sectors of the economy from being closed:

Practice good hand hygiene and sanitation

Keep six feet apart

Wear a face covering

Avoid crowded places

Stay home if they are sick

COVID-19 Triggers, Tests, Cases and Deaths

Community Outbreaks and Other Triggers:

The County is monitoring 13 measures, or triggers, that could prompt revisions to the health order.

In the past seven days, 13 community outbreaks were identified; three new outbreaks were identified June 30 at a restaurant, a source of food and a business.

The number of community outbreaks hit the trigger of seven in seven days.

The County also reached the Case Investigation trigger because only 69% of investigations were initiated within 24 hours of notification over a 7-day period. The percentage should be at least 71%.