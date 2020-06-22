COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Monday, June 22, 2020

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UC San Diego Moves Online

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UC San Diego will have a virtual Open House on June 27th and the upcoming summer program will offer online live classes daily to members.

By Managing Editor

Staying at home and tired of 24/7 news and old movies? The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UC San Diego has successfully moved its entire program online using Zoom and the summer quarter starts on July 6.

Attend the Virtual Open House on June 27 at 10am to learn more about the upcoming program offerings! Register here to receive the link: https://extension.ucsd.edu/olli/openhouse

The Institute is offering its 1,000 members twice daily remote, live discussions of current events and lectures on a variety of academic subjects featuring distinguished faculty from UC San Diego and other local universities, community leaders, artists and musicians, and others.  Recent lectures have discussed the future of the European Union, How Baby Brains are Formed, the Life and Works of artist Marc Chagall, among others.  The remote online program format is typically a one-hour lecture followed by an always-lively question and answer period.

Now in its 46th year at UCSD, the Osher Institute is a membership organization for adults over the age of 50 who wish to enrich their lives through continued learning and engagement.  Both monthly and quarterly memberships are currently available.  See the Osher website at http://extension.ucsd.edu/olli/join for current online program offerings and how to become a member.

“Face masks are not required and parking is free.”
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

