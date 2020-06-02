COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Tuesday, June 2, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Scripps Health Reopens Coronado Clinic Previously Closed for Pandemic

By Managing Editor

Scripps Health this week reopened the last of its outpatient clinics that had been temporarily closed in March after state and county officials issued shelter-in-place orders in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Patients may once again visit Scripps Clinic Coronado at 1317A Ynez Place, Scripps Clinic Liberty Station in San Diego, and Scripps Clinic Bariatric and General Surgery in San Diego’s Hillcrest neighborhood for the same range of medical services that were available at those sites prior to their closure, with the exception of radiology, laboratory and Scripps HealthExpress services at Scripps Clinic Liberty Station which have not yet been restored there. During the closures, patients had been redirected to other Scripps sites that remained open.

Operating hours at Scripps Clinic Coronado are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, with some appointments periodically available on Friday between those times. At Scripps Clinic Liberty Station and Scripps Clinic Bariatric and General Surgery, operating hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

As more businesses reopen throughout San Diego County, Scripps is taking every precaution to ensure the safety of its patients, staff members, employees and visitors.

“We want everyone to know that the safety of our patients and caregivers is our top priority,” said Ghazala Sharieff, M.D., MBA, Scripps chief medical officer, clinical excellence and experience. “We are very thoughtfully and cautiously phasing in a return of services to make sure that we have what we need to protect our patients and staff – from personal protective equipment to disinfecting supplies – to ensure the safety of everyone in our facilities. Scripps clinics and hospitals are safe places to receive medical care for everything from preventative health visits at our outpatient clinics to heart care and cancer treatments at our specialty clinics to immediate medical issues at our urgent care facilities and emergency rooms.”

Scripps hospitals and clinics are taking all necessary steps to keep patients and caregivers safe. These efforts include requiring all staff and patients to wear masks, screening all patients and visitors before they enter Scripps’ facilities, isolating patients with coronavirus from other patients, using stringent

