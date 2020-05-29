Will Hudson Run Away with The Lead?

- Advertisement -

The polls are heating up! Voting for the 2020 Coronado Canine Mayoral Election began on April 1st and continues until Sunday, May 31st. Hudson has taken the lead, charging ahead with over 1,200 votes!!! An affectionate canine, Hudson is handling his success with pride and shows no sign of letting up. But the rest of the pack is close behind.

Mojo, a high energy canine who is running on a “Law & Order” platform, has also surpassed 1,000 votes. Bobby, a little dog with a big personality, and Tony, the sweet Corgi, are right on their heels with about 900 votes each. Julep, the white beauty who has been quite active on social media, is also close with over 850 votes!

In addition, Clover, the adorable Pumi, has a solid showing as does Elvis, Callie, Lexie, Logan, Scout, Margaux and Bernie. The 2020 caninedidates’ months long campaign efforts are truly paying off, but will one caninedidate run away with the lead?

The bi-annual Coronado Canine Mayor Election is our biggest fundraiser. You can vote on our secure website using your credit/debit card or PayPal. Each vote costs $1.00. Vote as many times and for as many candidates as you wish.

The polls close Sunday, May 31st at 11:59pm, don’t miss your chance! If you haven’t already done so, please support PAWS by voting for your favorite top dog, or underdog, this weekend!