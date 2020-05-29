COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Saturday, May 30, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
CommunityCommunity News

Will Hudson Run Away with The Lead?

The PAWS Coronado Canine Mayoral Election polls close Sunday, May 31 at 11:59pm. If you haven’t already done so, please support PAWS by voting for your favorite top dog, or underdog, this weekend!

By PAWS of Coronado

- Advertisement -

The polls are heating up! Voting for the 2020 Coronado Canine Mayoral Election began on April 1st and continues until Sunday, May 31st. Hudson has taken the lead, charging ahead with over 1,200 votes!!! An affectionate canine, Hudson is handling his success with pride and shows no sign of letting up.  But the rest of the pack is close behind.

Mojo, a high energy canine who is running on a “Law & Order” platform, has also surpassed 1,000 votes. Bobby, a little dog with a big personality, and Tony, the sweet Corgi, are right on their heels with about 900 votes each. Julep, the white beauty who has been quite active on social media, is also close with over 850 votes!

In addition, Clover, the adorable Pumi, has a solid showing as does Elvis, Callie, Lexie, Logan, Scout, Margaux and Bernie. The 2020 caninedidates’ months long campaign efforts are truly paying off, but will one caninedidate run away with the lead?

- Advertisement -

The bi-annual Coronado Canine Mayor Election is our biggest fundraiser. You can vote on our secure website using your credit/debit card or PayPal.  Each vote costs $1.00. Vote as many times and for as many candidates as you wish.

The polls close Sunday, May 31st at 11:59pm, don’t miss your chance! If you haven’t already done so, please support PAWS by voting for your favorite top dog, or underdog, this weekend!

CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

PAWS of Coronado
PAWS of Coronadohttp://www.pawsofcoronado.org
PAWS of Coronado was established in 2003. PAWS manages the Coronado Animal Care Facility and cares for the orphaned cats and dogs of Coronado while they find them their forever homes.

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Thrift Cottage to Reopen on June 2

The Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church Thrift Cottage reopens Tuesday, June 2 for sales and donations. The new hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10am to...
Read more
Community News

Sitting and Sunbathing at Beach Beginning Tuesday, June 2

The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency announced today that beginning on Tuesday, June 2, people will be allowed to sit...
Read more
Community News

Video: Doug DeMuro Goes “Car Spotting” in Coronado

Doug DeMuro is a popular YouTuber with over 3 million subscribers. Last week, he went "car spotting" around Coronado so he could "geek out"...
Read more
Community News

How to Get Care for Illnesses or Injuries Unrelated to COVID-19

With stay-at-home orders still in place, it is important to respect public health guidelines so that we can all do our part and help...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Posts Warning After Shark Sighting Near Central Beach

Coronado lifeguards posted warning signs to let the beach-going public know that a mature White shark was observed just off the shore in the...
Read more
Community News

Virtual Town Hall on May 26 via Facebook Live

Coronado's Mayor Richard Bailey will hold a virtual town hall meeting on Tuesday, May 26 at 6pm. In an email, Mayor Bailey shared:Over the...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Pet of the Week: Tux, a Skye Terrier Mix for Adoption

Meet Tux, an adorable and laid-back Skye Terrier Mix who loves to show off his “tux” when he’s out and about for a walk....
Read more
Community News

PAWS 2020 Canine Mayoral Election – Voting in April

The 2020 Coronado Canine Mayor’s Race is off and running, with 14 dogs throwing their collars into the ring, hoping to be elected for...
Read more
Community News

Pets of the Week: Nala and Nikita, Young Felines for Adoption

The Tortoise and the Tabby - A Feline Pair to Make You Happy Nala and Nikita came to the Coronado Animal Care Facility from the...
Read more
Community News

Pet of the Week: Lightning, a Tuxedo Cat for Adoption

Lightning Will Add Light to Your Life... Lightning struck at the Coronado Animal Care Facility when sweet kitty Lightning came to us through the San...
Read more
Community News

Pet of the Week: Jessie, a Mixed Breed for Adoption

You Know You Wish You Had Jessie as Your Girl... Meet Jessie, a fun-loving lady who came to the Coronado Animal Care Facility as a...
Read more
Community News

Pets of the Week: June & Cash, Chihuahua Mix Dogs for Adoption

June and Cash will Walk the Line that Leads to Your Heart... True love duo June and Cash were found as strays wandering together on...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Salute to our Veterans and Local Citizens

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Norman HuffAs a Salute to our veterans on Memorial Day Weekend, I have rounded up some personal history and accomplishments of local...
Read more

Torn About What to do When Witnessing Homophobic Actions

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Charlotte HobbsFifteen months ago, we moved from a city in the southern United States to Coronado. Our three children, now all in...
Read more

Skill Saws, Weed Whips, Mowers and Blowers

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Charles BatschI remember the first time I came to this town. It was 1960 and I was only five years old. When...
Read more

Who Jumped Friday, and Why Was It My Family’s Fate to Witness Such a Horrific End of Life?

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Sheri J. SachsThe San Diego Bay, with its iconic Coronado Bay Bridge, is a treasure for those who are granted the opportunity...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Community News

Sitting and Sunbathing at Beach Beginning Tuesday, June 2

The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency announced today that beginning on Tuesday, June 2, people will be allowed to sit...
Read more
Business

Clayton’s is Back and Ready to Expand – Will Takeover H&R Block Space

There’s good news on the horizon for everyone with a sweet tooth who enjoys home baked pastries and treats. Clayton’s Bakery & Bistro is...
Read more
Business

Places of Worship, Hair Salons and Barbershops Can Open with Modifications

On Tuesday, May 26, the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency announced that houses of worship, hair salons and barbershops can...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Posts Warning After Shark Sighting Near Central Beach

Coronado lifeguards posted warning signs to let the beach-going public know that a mature White shark was observed just off the shore in the...
Read more
Education

Coronado High School Class of 2020 Graduation Info

Coronado High School Principal Shane Schmeichel announced on Friday that "CHS is committed to offering an in-person graduation on June 11th to celebrate the...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.