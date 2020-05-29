Coronado Schools Update from CUSD Superintendent Mueller

Good afternoon,

Today is a day of conflicting emotions.

Our staff says goodbye to our students which annually evokes feelings of sadness, excitement, and gratitude. We will miss our learners’ curiosity, encourage the adventures that lie ahead, and thank them for contributing to our lives. We head into next week with apprehension as we embark on a new chapter in public education and delve into professional development and planning for an uncertain fall. We are also experiencing confusion and frustration as this school year is missing a critical stage, in-person closure, handshakes, and hugs.

Springboard to Summer resources are available via this link and will be updated throughout the next two weeks.

Of interest: Below is a link to a podcast, Reopening School: What it Might Look Like (Cult of Pedagogy Podcast by Jennifer Gonzalez) that presents a number of scenarios for school schedules when classes begin meeting in person again. Also below is a link from a recent article by the Learning Policy Institute that describes how schools in some countries are navigating bringing students together in the physical space of schools.

We will continue to provide weekly updates to our school community throughout the summer.

Thank you, parents, for supporting our staff throughout the year.

Have a great weekend,

Karl Mueller