COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Saturday, May 30, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
BusinessEntertainmentDining

Coronado Rotarians and Optimists Order Out!

By Coronado Rotary
Bistro D’Asia provides a traditional Friday dinner for Rotarian Ginger Cox and family.

Is ordering out becoming a way of life for Coronadans? It seems to be that way for Coronado Optimists and Rotarians who encourage their friends and neighbors to follow suit! Rotarians and Optimists have been supporting local businesses and restaurants for decades, and when our local businesses really need help, they are stepping up. To prove their loyalty and to support our wonderful local restaurants, club members bought food and took pictures, complete with masks, and club regalia. 

Now that our restaurants are opening again, it’s your turn to show them how much they mean to you. And have a delicious meal in the bargain!

Rotarian Richard Williams takes out delicious food from Panera.
- Advertisement -

 

Tartine provides great food curbside for Rotarian Sharon Raffer.
It’s Pizza Night via takeout from High Tide Pizza for Rotarian Dan Orr and family.
Optimists make the most of their visit to Village Pizzeria. In attendance were Jon Harris, Floyd Humphreys, Bo Blumenthal, Bill Parry, Sarah Kauffman, Dennis Dorman, Marta Radcliffe, Cynthia Kosciuczyk, Rob Kracht, and Caroleen Williams.

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Avatar
Coronado Rotary

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Clayton’s is Back and Ready to Expand – Will Takeover H&R Block Space

There’s good news on the horizon for everyone with a sweet tooth who enjoys home baked pastries and treats. Clayton’s Bakery & Bistro is...
Read more
Business

Coronado is Back in Business!

It is such a joy to see Coronado retail and restaurants welcoming customers and in-house diners once more. However, rather like a garden with...
Read more
Business

Places of Worship, Hair Salons and Barbershops Can Open with Modifications

On Tuesday, May 26, the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency announced that houses of worship, hair salons and barbershops can...
Read more
Business

OTB Shopping at San Diego Westfield Centers to Resume May 29

Westfield shopping centers in San Diego, which include Westfield UTC, Mission Valley, North County, and Plaza Bonita, announced that they will re-open for the...
Read more
Business

Liberty Call Distilling Looks Forward to Fully Opening Dining Room, Bar and Patio in Barrio Logan

What does a new restaurant on the verge of opening do when a pandemic strikes? That has been the question facing Liberty Call Distilling...
Read more
Business

Restaurants and Retail Shopping Reopen – What Does That Mean?

Now that the state has approved the county’s request to move into phase 2B of reopening - restaurants and stores can now open to...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Coronado Rotary Selects David Lynch for Peacemaker Award

Changing lives for the better is a worthy goal for all of us. Coronado resident David Lynch has changed generations of lives for the...
Read more
People

Coronado Rotarians: Proud People of Action For Good

It was a special day for Coronado Rotarians, a chance to celebrate an organization of 1.2 million individuals and 35,000 clubs around the globe.We...
Read more
People

High School Students Invited to Enter Rotary Speech Contest – Deadline Jan. 31

Coronado High School and CoSA students in grades 9 through 12 and high school students who live in Coronado are invited to enter the...
Read more
People

Coronado Rotary Proudly Supports the Toys for Tots Drive

A huge sleigh full of toys was collected by Rotarians and their family members at the 2019 Annual Rotary Christmas Party at the Hotel...
Read more
People

High School Students Invited to Enter Instrumental Music Competition

Coronado high school students in grades 9 through 12 are invited to participate in the 2020 Coronado Rotary Music Scholarship Competition. This is an opportunity...
Read more
Community News

Rotary Santa to Make Local Deliveries – Drop Off Location Change This Year

New Gift Drop-Off Location: Douglas Elliman Real EstateOnce again Santa Claus will make his traditional visit to Coronado homes on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, December...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Salute to our Veterans and Local Citizens

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Norman HuffAs a Salute to our veterans on Memorial Day Weekend, I have rounded up some personal history and accomplishments of local...
Read more

Torn About What to do When Witnessing Homophobic Actions

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Charlotte HobbsFifteen months ago, we moved from a city in the southern United States to Coronado. Our three children, now all in...
Read more

Skill Saws, Weed Whips, Mowers and Blowers

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Charles BatschI remember the first time I came to this town. It was 1960 and I was only five years old. When...
Read more

Who Jumped Friday, and Why Was It My Family’s Fate to Witness Such a Horrific End of Life?

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Sheri J. SachsThe San Diego Bay, with its iconic Coronado Bay Bridge, is a treasure for those who are granted the opportunity...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Community News

Sitting and Sunbathing at Beach Beginning Tuesday, June 2

The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency announced today that beginning on Tuesday, June 2, people will be allowed to sit...
Read more
Business

Clayton’s is Back and Ready to Expand – Will Takeover H&R Block Space

There’s good news on the horizon for everyone with a sweet tooth who enjoys home baked pastries and treats. Clayton’s Bakery & Bistro is...
Read more
Business

Places of Worship, Hair Salons and Barbershops Can Open with Modifications

On Tuesday, May 26, the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency announced that houses of worship, hair salons and barbershops can...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Posts Warning After Shark Sighting Near Central Beach

Coronado lifeguards posted warning signs to let the beach-going public know that a mature White shark was observed just off the shore in the...
Read more
Education

Coronado High School Class of 2020 Graduation Info

Coronado High School Principal Shane Schmeichel announced on Friday that "CHS is committed to offering an in-person graduation on June 11th to celebrate the...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.