Education

Christ Church Day School’s End of Year Traditions Continue Virtually

By Christ Church Day School

The end of a school year is a time filled not only with tests, but also with engaging activities, presentations, and school gatherings. CCDS students are continuing their Distance Learning through June 4th and these extra gatherings will still be held – just virtually.

Christ Church Day School Student ArtworkSpecialty programs at CCDS culminate in the Spring Sing Concert, the CCDS Art Show and PE Play Day. These activities will go on this year, just in a different format. Students have sent in recordings of themselves singing along to accompaniment for the 2020 Spring Sing which is celebrating the 1920s. Favorites such as Toot, Toot, Tootsie, Goodbye, and I’m Looking Over a Four-Leaf Clover are songs the students have really loved singing! CCDS student artwork was photographed and made into a movie so all families can enjoy the event from their homes through a special link. Adding to the fun will be a PE Dance Party Event and the CCDS Talent Show. It will be quite the week of enjoyable events!

To celebrate our 6th grade students and send all students off for the summer, Closing Chapel will be held on June 5th at 9am. Student prayers for each class will be shared with a picture of the class, biographies and awards will be read for the 6th graders, and school will officially end for the year! This is always a special and moving service for the students and the families.

Despite the distance we are experiencing at this time, CCDS remains committed to bringing the student body together though these activities. Like our school sign says, Singing, Reading, and Kindness have not been canceled.

 

-----
Christ Church Day School

