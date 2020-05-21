Support Local Ice Cream and Gelato Shops May 22 to 31, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego:
By Managing Editor

Scoop San Diego’s Ice Cream Relief Week will kick off on Friday to support local family-owned ice cream and gelato shops during COVID-19

Ice Cream Relief WeekMyPoint Credit Union announced on Wednesday its partnership with Scoop San Diego’s Ice Cream Relief Week. The initiative is encouraging people to support local ice cream and gelato shops with a delivery or takeout order from May 22 to 31st.

MooTimeCoronado’s MooTime Creamery will get involved in the initiative for Ice Cream Relief Week on Memorial Day, May 25. MooTime will livestream with Scoop across social media from 10-11 am.

“We can all use something to sweeten up our days in quarantine, and our answer is ice cream,” said Daniel Szpak, founder of Scoop San Diego. “Ice Cream Relief Week is our way of giving back to the ice cream and gelato shops that have brought us that joy over the years, and sharing creamy deliciousness with everyone, no matter what their quarantine lifestyle is right now.”

During Ice Cream Relief Week, Scoop San Diego will host a Livestream festival jam-packed with exclusive interviews with shop owners from EscoGelato and Handel’s Ice Cream, an ice cream happy hour with Bivouac Ciderworks and Mr. Trustee Ice Cream, and mouthwatering giveaways on social media. In addition, Stella Jean’s Ice Cream will create a brand-new San Diego-themed flavor, titled “Summer,” and donate a portion of sales proceeds to Home Start.

Coronado ice cream and gelato options include:

    • MooTime Creamery – 1025 Orange Ave
    • Nado Gelato – 1017 C Ave
    • Gelato Paradiso – 918 Orange Ave
    • Cold Stone Creamery – 1201 First St #220

Head to your local ice cream or gelato shop between May 22 and May 31 and order takeout or delivery. Share your support by uploading a picture enjoying your treat on Instagram, tag the shop and using the hashtag #IceCreamReliefWeek.

Ice Cream Relief Week

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996.

1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

