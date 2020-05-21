COVID-19 in San Diego:
Pet of the Week: Aria, a Mixed Breed for Adoption

By PAWS of Coronado

Let Your Life Hit the High Notes with This Aria…

Aria is a sweet and sporty girl who came to the Coronado Animal Care Facility after she was found wandering on B Avenue. Aria is initially shy when meeting new people, but when she warms up she shows her sweet and silly side.

    Although Aria can be shy with new people, once she warms up she is loving and playful.

  • Aria is quite athletic, and loves to play ball with her human friends.

  • Aria is learning new things every day, including how to walk nicely on her leash. Her new family will want to continue her training so she can learn new skills.

    Aria has a great medium-sized build at 36 pounds, and at 18 months old, she’s the perfect age to start her new life with her forever family.

Aria’s Stats: Mixed breed, female, DOB: 11/4/18 (18 months old), 36 pounds, shots up to date, spayed, micro chipped, adoption fee $125

Are you looking for a fun and affectionate girl to help you turn your solo into a duet? Submit an online adoption application for Aria today!  If you have any questions, please email us at dogadoptions@pawsofcoronado.org.  For more details, please check out Aria’s profile!

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

PAWS of Coronado
PAWS of Coronadohttp://www.pawsofcoronado.org
PAWS of Coronado was established in 2003. PAWS manages the Coronado Animal Care Facility and cares for the orphaned cats and dogs of Coronado while they find them their forever homes.

