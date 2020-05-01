COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Saturday, May 2, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
City of Coronado

City of Coronado – COVID-19 Update – May 1, 2020

By Managing Editor

Coronado Golf Course Reopens

If you have been enjoying walking or running on the Coronado Municipal Golf Course while it has been closed, the City wants you to know that it will be reopened for limited play as of today, May 1.

This means that it is no longer safe on the course, even on the outskirts. San Diego County relaxed restrictions for parks and golf courses this week.

- Advertisement -

The City was required to submit a physical distancing and safety plan to the County’s public health officer to allow play to resume.

Golfers will be required to have a pre-reserved tee time prior to entering the parking lot. Call the Golf Course at (619) 522-6590 and follow the prompt to make a reservation. Cashless transactions must be conducted through a side service window. Golfers may not use golf carts at this time, nor a bag stand. They must maintain social distancing and leave when the round is complete.

City Opens Glorietta Bay Boat Launch Ramp

The Glorietta Bay Boat Launch Ramp reopened today, May 1, after the Port of San Diego announced it would open boat launch ramps to the public it operates in National City and at Shelter Island the same day.

- Advertisement -

Recreational boating will open at these facilities for vessels on which all occupants are members of the same household and to comply with San Diego County’s updated public health order to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

Parking remains restricted around Coronado’s boat launch ramp, the beach and park. Since the County has not lifted its parking restrictions, boaters should be advised that trailers by themselves or attached to a car (defined as an oversized vehicle) are not permitted to park on any City street for more than three consecutive hours.

Signs have been placed on City streets surrounding the boat launch ramp and parking restrictions will be enforced.

Read the complete update here: https://conta.cc/3bWoeot

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

Coronado to Open Municipal Golf Course on Limited Basis May 1

The City of Coronado is advising residents who have been using the Golf Course to walk or run that beginning Friday, May 1, the...
Read more
City of Coronado

COVID-19 Update – Tuesday, April 28, 2020

The City has recently reopened the beach to walking and running, and ocean and bay waters also have been opened to recreational sports such...
Read more
City of Coronado

COVID-19 Update – Friday, April 24, 2020, County Reduces Restrictions on Ocean Waters

County Reduces Restrictions on Ocean Beaches, Ocean WatersSan Diego County officials, in cooperation with coastal cities, announced today that restrictions will be lifted in...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – April 24, 2020

https://youtu.be/I1u2Yji0h00Coronado’s Fourth of July celebration and summer concert series have been canceled. Find out more in the latest edition of the City Manager's Weekly...
Read more
Business

Lifeline Business Loan Program Applications Available

The City of Coronado recently approved a Lifeline Business Loan Program for small businesses in Coronado affected by the coronavirus pandemic.The applications are now...
Read more
Business

Business Lifeline Loans, COVID-19 Testing, TOT Discussed at Council Meeting

Good news for local businesses as the City Council hammered out details for a Business Lifeline Loan Program at Tuesday's City Council meeting. Residents...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

COVID-19 Update – Tuesday, April 28, 2020

The City has recently reopened the beach to walking and running, and ocean and bay waters also have been opened to recreational sports such...
Read more
Business

Hotel del Coronado Shares Updates on Health & Safety and Master Plan

As the travel and tourism industry continues to face unexpected disruptions posed by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), we wanted to reach out to our...
Read more
Entertainment

“Peace Rising” – Watch for Free

Submitted by Tony PerriWatch the Surf’s Up Studios documentary film, Peace Rising for free. The movie features Academy Award-nominated director David Lynch (Twin Peaks,...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Garage Buona Forchetta Helping Those in Need

Submitted by "M.R."The other day, the Garage Buona Forchetta had posted their menu, along with an offer to help feed a family in need....
Read more
Community News

San Diego Bay to Re-Open for Water Sport Activities

In addition to sand and water activities resuming at Coronado's beaches on Monday morning, April 27, the Port of San Diego has announced that...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Concerts in the Park Quiet for 2020 Summer Season

Submitted by Cathy BrownHi everyone,It's with a very heavy heart that I write this. It's safe to say the 2020 Concerts in the Park...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Coronado, we didn’t want to leave you…

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Paul & Kathryn PflaumDear Coronado,I arrived in your care in April of 1972 to begin my Navy enlistment at NASNI in what...
Read more

“Peace Rising” – Watch for Free

Entertainment
Submitted by Tony PerriWatch the Surf’s Up Studios documentary film, Peace Rising for free. The movie features Academy Award-nominated director David Lynch (Twin Peaks,...
Read more

Garage Buona Forchetta Helping Those in Need

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by "M.R."The other day, the Garage Buona Forchetta had posted their menu, along with an offer to help feed a family in need....
Read more

Concerts in the Park Quiet for 2020 Summer Season

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Cathy BrownHi everyone,It's with a very heavy heart that I write this. It's safe to say the 2020 Concerts in the Park...
Read more

NEW STORIES

City of Coronado

Coronado to Open Municipal Golf Course on Limited Basis May 1

The City of Coronado is advising residents who have been using the Golf Course to walk or run that beginning Friday, May 1, the...
Read more
Community News

Recreational Boating, with Limits, Allowed on San Diego Bay Beginning May 1

The Port of San Diego announced on Thursday that in compliance with the County of San Diego’s latest amended public health order, and with...
Read more
Community News

Stay-at-Home Order Forces Churches to Put Faith in Technology

An often heard saying regarding places of worship is that the “building” is not the church, the “people” are the church. What better time...
Read more
Community News

County Eases Park Restrictions, Allows Golf and Boating with Limitations

The County Thursday revised its Health Officer Order to relax restrictions on parks, golf courses and recreational boating, effective May 1. Cities may have their own...
Read more
Business

City of Coronado Offers $2 Million in Loans to Local Businesses

One of Coronado’s distinguishing characteristics is our vibrant and eclectic downtown. Each small business that dots our commercial district represents one person’s dream made...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.