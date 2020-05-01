City of Coronado – COVID-19 Update – May 1, 2020

Coronado Golf Course Reopens

If you have been enjoying walking or running on the Coronado Municipal Golf Course while it has been closed, the City wants you to know that it will be reopened for limited play as of today, May 1.

This means that it is no longer safe on the course, even on the outskirts. San Diego County relaxed restrictions for parks and golf courses this week.

The City was required to submit a physical distancing and safety plan to the County’s public health officer to allow play to resume.

Golfers will be required to have a pre-reserved tee time prior to entering the parking lot. Call the Golf Course at (619) 522-6590 and follow the prompt to make a reservation. Cashless transactions must be conducted through a side service window. Golfers may not use golf carts at this time, nor a bag stand. They must maintain social distancing and leave when the round is complete.

City Opens Glorietta Bay Boat Launch Ramp

The Glorietta Bay Boat Launch Ramp reopened today, May 1, after the Port of San Diego announced it would open boat launch ramps to the public it operates in National City and at Shelter Island the same day.

Recreational boating will open at these facilities for vessels on which all occupants are members of the same household and to comply with San Diego County’s updated public health order to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

Parking remains restricted around Coronado’s boat launch ramp, the beach and park. Since the County has not lifted its parking restrictions, boaters should be advised that trailers by themselves or attached to a car (defined as an oversized vehicle) are not permitted to park on any City street for more than three consecutive hours.

Signs have been placed on City streets surrounding the boat launch ramp and parking restrictions will be enforced.