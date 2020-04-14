COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Tuesday, April 14, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
BusinessCommunityCommunity NewsFeatured

California Governor Unveils Six Key Indicators to Modify Stay-at-Home Order

By Coronado Times


Governor Gavin Newsom today unveiled six key indicators that will guide California’s thinking for when and how to modify the stay-at-home and other orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor noted that the progress in flattening the curve, increased preparedness of our health care delivery system and the effects of other COVID-19 interventions have yielded positive results. However, these actions have also impacted the economy, poverty and overall health care in California. Any consideration of modifying the stay-at-home order must be done using a gradual, science-based and data-driven framework.

- Advertisement -

“While Californians have stepped up in a big way to flatten the curve and buy us time to prepare to fight the virus, at some point in the future we will need to modify our stay-at-home order,” said Governor Newsom. “As we contemplate reopening parts of our state, we must be guided by science and data, and we must understand that things will look different than before.”

Until we build immunity, our actions will be aligned to achieve the following:

  • Ensure our ability to care for the sick within our hospitals;
  • Prevent infection in people who are at high risk for severe disease;
  • Build the capacity to protect the health and well-being of the public; and
  • Reduce social, emotional and economic disruptions

California’s six indicators for modifying the stay-at-home order are:

  • The ability to monitor and protect our communities through testing, contact tracing, isolating, and supporting those who are positive or exposed;
  • The ability to prevent infection in people who are at risk for more severe COVID-19;
  • The ability of the hospital and health systems to handle surges;
  • The ability to develop therapeutics to meet the demand;
  • The ability for businesses, schools, and child care facilities to support physical distancing; and
  • The ability to determine when to reinstitute certain measures, such as the stay-at-home orders, if necessary.
- Advertisement -

The Governor said there is not a precise timeline for modifying the stay-at-home order, but that these six indicators will serve as the framework for making that decision.

He also noted that things will look different as California makes modifications. For example, restaurants will have fewer tables and classrooms will be reconfigured.

For more information on California’s response, visit covid19.ca.gov.

-----
Love The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Avatar
Coronado Times
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Blue Bridge Hospitality Persevering During COVID-19

Many restaurants in Coronado have closed during the current coronavirus public health pandemic, and Blue Bridge Hospitality is not immune. Only five of their...
Read more
Business

Porch Portraits While You’re Quarantined, Courtesy of Crown City Photography

Bill Sandke, owner of Crown City Photography, is offering portrait photos of Coronado residents while they "shelter at home." It takes about 5-10 minutes...
Read more
Business

Important Message from Publisher of The Coronado Times

I want to express my gratitude for your readership, especially during these unprecedented times. As you know, many Coronado businesses have been forced to...
Read more
People

Andreas Gustafsson, Olympic Dreams on Hold

Swedish born, California residing, Andreas Gustafsson was looking forward to an incredible 2020. After years of training, the 38 year old was about to...
Read more
Business

Why Grocery Stores Keep Running Out of Toilet Paper, Flour, Milk and Pasta

By Nada R. Sanders, Northeastern University Distinguished Professor of Supply Chain Management, Northeastern University. Originally published in The Conversation.Retailers are frequently running out of everything from flour...
Read more
Business

Investing: Feds Bring Out Bazookas

We would like to again first offer our sincere thanks and gratitude to all of the dedicated medical professionals and first responders who are...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

UPDATED: Local Family Shares COVID-19 Impact and Has Message for Public

APRIL 6, 2020 UPDATE from Ashley's Uncle Ken via Facebook (p.s. Ashley is 33, not 34):A Coronado family is publicly sharing that their loved...
Read more
Community News

Lirpa Sloof Currently in Quarantine – No Fooling for 2020

Another cancellation due to the Coronavirus.  That's right, Lirpa Sloof is currently in quarantine and will not be involved in any "breaking news" for...
Read more
Business

Kari Ursitti Stays Positive, Launches Sweet Soles Online Store

The Coronavirus continues to devastate lives and livelihoods all over the world. Many companies and owners have had to react quickly to make the...
Read more
Community News

San Diego County COVID-19 Cases Surpass 500

County officials re-emphasized the need for residents to stay at home and practice social distancing as the number of local cases surpassed 500 today.County health...
Read more
Community News

San Diego Man in 20s Dies from Coronavirus – Brings County Total to Six

Three more San Diegans have died from complications of COVID-19, bringing the region’s total to six, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced...
Read more
Community News

Public Health Officials To Gov. Newsom: Lockdown Won’t Work Without Enforcement

When Gov. Gavin Newsom last week ordered nearly all 40 million Californians to stay in their homes to combat the spread of COVID-19, he...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

“Wampler’s Ascent” Available on Amazon Prime

Entertainment
Submitted by Brad Gerbelhttps://youtu.be/LTYdHk7cGiQYears ago, I would see a man in a motorized wheelchair, buzzing around Coronado, with one of his babies in a...
Read more

“Serotonin Rising” – Watch for Free

Entertainment
Submitted by Tony Perri https://youtu.be/OJvkhNyTxQ0Watch Free - the DALAI LAMA, DEEPAK CHOPRA, Dr. JOE DISPENZA and Dr. LARRY DOSSEY starring in the world's first truly...
Read more

Words Have Power, Use a Dictionary

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Carolyn RogersonI have always loved words; their origin, evolution, as well as their definition. One of my favorite NYT columns was William...
Read more

Coronavirus Quarantine Reality

Letters to the Editor
Author:  Ken FitzgeraldI am healthy. I am able to work from home, my law firm is still in business, and nobody in my family...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Business

California Governor Unveils Six Key Indicators to Modify Stay-at-Home Order

Governor Gavin Newsom today unveiled six key indicators that will guide California’s thinking for when and how to modify the stay-at-home and other orders during...
Read more
Business

Blue Bridge Hospitality Persevering During COVID-19

Many restaurants in Coronado have closed during the current coronavirus public health pandemic, and Blue Bridge Hospitality is not immune. Only five of their...
Read more
People

Andreas Gustafsson, Olympic Dreams on Hold

Swedish born, California residing, Andreas Gustafsson was looking forward to an incredible 2020. After years of training, the 38 year old was about to...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council: Business Help, Financial Outlook, Closures for Safety

City Council members were sporting a variety of colorful masks as they came together for this week’s City Council meeting. The most critical items...
Read more
Community News

COVID-19 Deaths Increase to 31, Health Order Being Enforced

Twelve additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported, bringing the region’s total to 31, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced today.The age range...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.