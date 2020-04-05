COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Monday, April 6, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
CommunityCommunity News

One More COVID-19 Death Reported; Facial Coverings Should Be Worn in Public

By Managing Editor

An additional COVID-19 death was reported in San Diego, bringing the region’s total to 17, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced on April 3.

- Advertisement -

“COVID-19 is in our neighborhoods and communities and, unfortunately, we are likely to see more deaths,” said Wilma Wooten, County public health officer, adding that the new death is a man in his late 70s. “People who are not essential workers should remain at home to decrease their chances of contracting the virus and passing it to others, especially people at higher risk of having severe complications from COVID-19.”

County health officials continue to strongly encourage San Diegans to wear a facial covering when out in public conducting essential activities. The cloth facial coverings don’t have to be hospital grade but should cover the nose and mouth. Homemade masks, bandanas, scarves and neck gaiters are acceptable, since these items can be washed and reused. Facial coverings don’t need to be used when people are at home. First 5 San Diego compiled a list of guides for making your own covering.

Guidance for Businesses

Starting April 4, all employees who work in the following businesses must wear facial coverings if they have contact with the public:

  • Supermarkets and grocery stores
  • Restaurants
  • Pharmacies
  • Convenience stores
  • Gas stations

Also, all businesses in the region must display their social distancing and sanitation protocol. A template is available on coronavirus-sd.com. The protocol, which should be implemented by April 7, includes:

  • Signage at each public entrance to inform all employees and customers that they should: avoid entering the facility if they have a cough or fever; maintain a minimum six-foot distance from one another and not shake hands or engage in any unnecessary physical contact.
  • Display a copy of the Social Distancing Protocol at each public entrance to the facility.
  • Businesses must make sure every employee who can carry out their work duties from home has been directed to do so. All employees have been told not to come to work, if sick.
  • All desks or individual workstations are separated by at least six feet.
  • Break rooms, bathrooms, and other common areas are disinfected frequently.

“All these measures are necessary to protect the health of your employees and everyone around them,” Wooten said. “These aggressive measures are necessary to keep people from contracting COVID-19 and spreading the virus to others.”

COVID-19 Health Order Being Enforced

-Quality News Matters-

The County’s health order has also been amended to include the following: boating for recreational purposes, outdoor water sports, swimming and surfing in public waterways or beaches are prohibited.

Law enforcement agencies throughout the region will be out making sure that people who are in public are conducting essential activities and to keep people from being out in groups, especially if they are not members of the same family or household.

They will also be investigating essential businesses that are not following the new facial covering or social distancing guidance. People are encouraged to call their local police department’s non-emergency line or visit 2-1-1 San Diego to report businesses not in compliance.

Residents who disobey the essential business guideline or who are in groups in public are subject to a misdemeanor ticket. Penalties can be up to a $1,000 fine or 6 months in jail.

What Do Cases by ZIP Code Really Mean?

Many people and some media have been questioning what the number of COVID-19 cases by ZIP code really means.

Public health officials say the data does not really indicate much, except where the positive cases reside. It does not show where the person contracted the virus. In some instances, the data also includes the ZIP codes of the hospital where patients were tested, especially if the patients did not have an address.

San Diegans should know that since there is community spread, it is possible to contract COVID-19 in any region, city, or ZIP code of the county.  However, many of the early cases contracted the illness outside of the County.

All residents, regardless of where they live, should follow the guidance that has been given. That includes:

  • Wearing a facial covering when in public conducting essential activities; for employees of essential businesses who have contact with the public, this is mandatory.
  • Maintaining physical distance –six feet – from other people.
  • Washing hands regularly with soap and water or using hand sanitizer.
  • Staying home, especially if they are sick.
  • Covering coughs and sneezes.
  • Not going out in public in groups, especially if you’re not part of the same household.

“You should assume anyone around you could have COVID-19 and take appropriate precautions to avoid contracting the virus,” Wooten said.

COVID-19 Cases Jump to 1,112

Through April 2, a total of 1,112 COVID-19 cases have been reported in San Diego County, including 146 new cases in the last day.

Of San Diego County’s cases, 52.6% (585) were men and 46.7% (439) were women. The gender of eight people is unknown. Of the known cases, 211 (19%) have required hospitalization and 85 (7.6%) of the total number of cases had to be placed in intensive care.

County officials also talked about other measures and resources to deal with COVID-19. To date:

  • More than 15,800 San Diegans have been tested, including 1,882 tests reported April 2.
  • The County has distributed nearly 1.4 million personal protective equipment items to local health care providers, including nearly 594,000 N-95 respirators, more than 234,000 surgical face masks and about 550,000 gloves.
  • A total of 2,026 hotel rooms have been secured to isolate people who have potential COVID-19 symptoms and people who have health vulnerabilities and have no place to live.
  • Of the 1,585 rooms for County Public Health Services use, 142 are occupied by 146 guests.
  • Of the 441 rooms assigned to the Regional Task Force on the Homeless, 179 are being occupied by 302 people who are at higher risk of developing complications from COVID-19.

The County’s COVID-19 webpage now contains a graph showing new positive cases and total cases reported by date. For more information, visit www.coronavirus-sd.com.

 

-----
Love The Coronado Times?
Support Local Journalism

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

CoroMasks: Facial Covering Masks for Coronado Project Update

What began on April 3 with the help of some wonderful friends here in Coronado, we launched an effort to provide "CoroMasks" free of...
Read more
Community News

Sharp Coronado Hospital is Here for the Community During COVID-19 Crisis

We are blessed to have our own Sharp Hospital here in Coronado. Health care professionals are on the front line of this COVID-19 crisis...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado Beaches are Officially Closed Due to Coronavirus

Starting at midnight tonight, Coronado beaches will be closed to help reduce the spread of the Coronavirus. Coronado was the last remaining city in...
Read more
Community News

California Hospitals Face Surge With Proven Fixes And Some Hail Marys

California’s hospitals thought they were ready for the next big disaster.They’ve retrofitted their buildings to withstand a major earthquake and  whisked patients out of danger during...
Read more
Community News

New Guidelines on Facial Coverings and Face Masks

As the coronavirus and COVID-19 situation escalates, there is an information overload of news and new regulations. Below we break down new guidelines on...
Read more
Community News

Local Family Shares COVID-19 Impact and Has Message for Public

A Coronado family is publicly sharing that their loved one, Ashley Settle Duque is battling the Coronavirus and is on a ventilator.  Ashley is...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – April 1, 2020

City staff has begun posting signs to let the public know about the City Council's decision to close the City's beach, including Dog Beach,...
Read more
Education

CUSD Prepares To Welcome Students Back To School For Distance Learning April 6

On March 13, 2020 Coronado Unified School District, along with most other districts in the county, notified families that all district schools would be...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Visitors to Coronado Beach Could be Asymptomatic Carriers

Submitted by Brad WillisA letter to Coronado City Manager Blair King Dear Blair,Like many, I was surprised at the city council’s split decision to keep...
Read more
Community News

County COVID-19 Deaths Reach 9; Cases Reach 734

Two additional San Diegans have died from complications of COVID-19, bringing the region’s total to nine, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced...
Read more
City of Coronado

City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – March 31, 2020

At a special meeting Tuesday, March 31, the City Council ordered the closure of its beach, including Dog Beach, on weekends and street parking...
Read more
Community News

Quarantined in Coronado: Music & Movement Classes for Preschoolers

Until a a few months ago I was a Coronado resident for nine years. I have taught music classes at the preschool in town...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Coronavirus Quarantine Reality

Letters to the Editor
Author:  Ken FitzgeraldI am healthy. I am able to work from home, my law firm is still in business, and nobody in my family...
Read more

Visitors to Coronado Beach Could be Asymptomatic Carriers

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Brad WillisA letter to Coronado City Manager Blair King Dear Blair,Like many, I was surprised at the city council’s split decision to keep...
Read more

Close Beach for a Few Months to Protect All of Us

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Rebecca Sauer, RN CPANMy name is Rebecca Sauer, and I am a critical care nurse at UCSD. I am responding to Mayor...
Read more

Coronado Beach Open for Running, Walking, Separate From Others

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Richard BaileySound public policy is driven by data and observation, not misinformation and emotion.The decision to keep Coronado beaches and parks open...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Community News

CoroMasks: Facial Covering Masks for Coronado Project Update

What began on April 3 with the help of some wonderful friends here in Coronado, we launched an effort to provide "CoroMasks" free of...
Read more
People

Quarantined in Coronado: No Down Time for FOL President Marsi Steirer

April is typically one of the busiest months for Friends of the Library President Marsi Steirer, when she is knee deep in books, logistics...
Read more
People

Joaquin Evans Shares His Love of Singing (video)

34-year-old Joaquin Evans was a crowd favorite at Coronado's Talent this year with his beautiful vocal interpretation of Kiss from a Rose by Seal....
Read more
Community News

Sharp Coronado Hospital is Here for the Community During COVID-19 Crisis

We are blessed to have our own Sharp Hospital here in Coronado. Health care professionals are on the front line of this COVID-19 crisis...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado Beaches are Officially Closed Due to Coronavirus

Starting at midnight tonight, Coronado beaches will be closed to help reduce the spread of the Coronavirus. Coronado was the last remaining city in...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.