COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Local Family Shares COVID-19 Impact and Has Message for Public

By Coronado Times

A Coronado family is publicly sharing that their loved one, Ashley Settle Duque is battling the Coronavirus and is on a ventilator.  Ashley is 34 years old and 17 weeks pregnant.  One of the reasons they are publicly sharing this heartbreaking news is to remind everyone how serious this virus is and that everyone should do their part to help stop it.

Her sister, Jessica Settle Cunningham lives in Coronado and shared this video about Ashley via Facebook:

Her Uncle, Ken Pecus, is from Coronado and shared this message about his niece via Facebook.

Megan Settle West is Ashley’s sister and she shared this photo and these words:

“This is how my parents got to speak to their daughter, my sister, the best Aunt to my children and one of my best friends before they took her to the ICU to put her in a medically induced coma and intubate her.”

Turn fear into faith

Turn panic into prayers
Turn worry into worship
Turn fear into faith

Turn panic into prayers
Turn worry into worship
Turn fear into faith

We are all being AFFECTED by this virus…

Some of you are deciding on whether you will actually practice social distancing…

Or arguing about whether or not to keep the beach open…

Or complaining about how “homeschooling” is so trying…

Or how in the world will you entertain your kids just at home…

Or how will you manage to work from home…

Then there are some of us, who face all those same things, but, we are also fighting the EFFECTS of this virus on a much more real account.

This is how my parents got to speak to their daughter, my sister, the best Aunt to my children and one of my best friends before they took her to the ICU to put her in a medically induced coma and intubate her.

THIS IS REAL PEOPLE.

For the last 6 days she has been in a hospital room all by herself- away from her husband, away from her 2 1/2 year old daughter. No one physically there to hold her hand as she is fighting for the life of herself and her unborn baby.

NOTHING ELSE MATTERS EXCEPT FINDING A WAY TO STOP THIS- Not just for my family, but maybe yours too.

Do your part- STAY HOME. If you HAVE to go out, make sure it is essential and WEAR a mask. WASH your hands.

 

