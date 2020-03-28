From Shore to Shore

Now, more than ever, we are connected to the whole world through a united experience. British-born Coronado resident Belinda Jones recalls the first time her mother came to visit Crown City. “I gave her a few days to relax after the 11-hour flight and then said, ‘Right, now let me show you the rest of San Diego!’ She was sitting on my bayside balcony at the time, enjoying the sunshine and turned her dreamy cornflower blue eyes to me, sighing, ‘I don’t want to leave the island…’ And so we didn’t. Her words seem all the more poignant to me now that we are nearly 4,000 miles apart. But this picture transports me to her side, on Shaldon beach in Devon, and in turn this beach towel connects her directly to Orange Avenue.”

Orange Ave beach towels are available from the Coronado Chamber of Commerce, $30 including tax. Email your order request to belinda@coronadochamber.com and we can deliver to your door.

