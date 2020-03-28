Saturday, March 28, 2020
Business

Cozy up in your Home while Supporting Local Businesses

By Coronado Chamber of Commerce

As we settle in for the ultimate staycation, there are a few simple ways we can make our home life that little bit cozier, while also showing some love to the small business retailers in our neighborhood. 

Each of these items can be delivered to your doorstep and will bring a smile to your face, as well as giving a little boost to the person who has carefully and safely packaged your gift. Pick two today for a brighter tomorrow.

THE SOFTEST LOUNGEWEAR

------
-----

Emma Jane

Coronado resident and Creative Director of Style on the Go, Emma Jane has curated a range of outfits that are a stylish step up from pajamas and sweats. Take the flattering crossbody design of the Essential Draped Lightweight Knit in comforting cream ($54) or the super-slouchy Essential Asymmetric in in 5 colors including mocha and blush ($78). For your indoor date night, the Supreme Zebra Off-The-Shoulder Knit can be worn as a top or a dress ($88)! All are eligible for Free Shipping or doorstep delivery in Coronado. You can also buy E-Gift Cards earning you bonus bucks – $75 value gets you a $100 purchase, $150 card gets you $185 etc. Emma will be putting up tips and videos on Facebook and can even offer a virtual wardrobe detox, if you want to take this opportunity to clean out your closet.

Website: https://mystyleonthego.com

Email: info@mystyleonthego.com

Facebook: @styleonthego

FOR THE FURRY FAMILY MEMBERS

Wag 'N Tails

Your dog may be getting more walks than ever before so how about a stylish new collar and leash set? Wag ’n Tails is known for its exclusive Coronado motif designs and is currently offering 35% off the Nado 92118 logo item. (Regular prices range from $15-$27) As you Spring Clean your home you may decide its time to let go of the more raggedy toys and buy your cat or dog a new feathered or squeaky pal. You certainly could be feeling more grateful than ever to have a furry friend to keep you company and show you how to relax in the face of adversity, so treats are most certainly deserved. Owner Melanie is a big fan of the Farm Hounds brand as they work with small, sustainable farms with 100% grass-fed animals. A bag of premium beef treats is $14.99. And, though the dog wash is closed, you can purchase essential oil shampoos and conditioners. Hours are now 11am-5pm (4pm on Sunday) with no more than five customers permitted inside at one time. You can also opt for curbside pick-up and free home delivery for orders over $20.

Address: 945 Orange Ave, Coronado 92118

Website: https://www.wagntailscoronado.com

Phone: 619 435 3513

TEA TOWELS & THROWS

Charisma Home & Gifts

With hand-washing and hygiene at the forefront of everyone’s mind, now is the ideal time to invest in new tea towels. Local mother and daughter Shannon and Tori have a beautiful vintage-style selection at Charisma Home & Gifts, including the classic Coronado print on hand-loomed 100% cotton ($22.95). Another favorite item, which can bring all our iconic landmarks into your home, is a Coronado Throw available in a range of colors including pink, gold and green ($65). While perusing their website, why not pick out a surprise gift for a friend on the island, someone you know is having a particularly tough time or has gone above and beyond to care for someone in need. As one of Charisma’s Instagram posts says: Kind People Are My Kinda People.

Website: https://coronadocharismahomeandgifts.company.site 

Email: Coronadocharisma@gmail.com

Phone: 619 435 5542

FOR THE GLOBAL GOOD

Fair Trade Decor

Fair Trade Decor was one of the early retail closures on the island with these thoughtful words from owner Elizabeth and husband Jude: “We have family ties and close friendships with our military, first responders and medical professionals and know that everyone must do their part right now to reduce the burden of the virus on them.” When you shop at Fair Trade Decor, not only are you supporting a local business, you will also be benefitting communities in 40 countries across the globe. Their treasure trove of gifts includes Lavender Soap from India ($6.50), Olive Oil Soap from Turkey in a decorative tin – pictured above – ($12), a set of 6 Indonesian placemats ($64) and Vietnamese quilling cards to mail a keepsake message to a loved one ($10). Check out their Instagram page for inspiration for further inspiration.

Website: https://fairtradedecor.com

Instagram: @fairtradedecor

Phone: 619 675 0072

OIL & WINE

Whether you are a foodie, home chef or simply appreciate a good glass of wine with your evening meal, you can get gourmet and sommelier-quality selections delivered to your door from two of Coronado’s specialty shops: Taste of Oils and Wine A Bit. 

Taste of Oils

Mike and Ruth Ann of Taste of Oils pride themselves on offering high quality Extra Virgin Olive Oil, known for its positive impact on the body. There are over 25 flavors available including their recommended pairing of Whole Greek Lemon Olive Oil with Honey Ginger White Balsamic Vinegar. Free shipping on orders of $100 or more.

Website: https://www.coronadotasteofoils.com

Email: info@coronadotasteofoils.com

Phone: 619 522 0098

Wine a Bit

Patti and Dale of Wine A Bit are offering six for $60 specials with complimentary delivery for Wine Club Members or with a purchase of six bottles or more. Curbside pickup also available from 11am-7pm. If you are fortunate enough to be cohabiting with another adult you can chink glasses and sip your way through Argentine Malbecs, German Rieslings and French Burgundys. Though, really, of all the places in the world to press pause, we are all so lucky to call Coronado home.

Website: http://wineabitcoronado.com

Email: info@wineabitcoronado.com

Phone: 619 365-4953

Facebook: @wineabitcoronado Well worth checking out for the humor at this testing time.

Have fun shopping from your sofa today!

NOTE: If you are a Coronado retailer with goodies available online and for delivery, please contact belinda@coronadochamber.com

 

-----
Avatar
Coronado Chamber of Commercehttp://www.coronadochamber.com/

