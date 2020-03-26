Friday, March 27, 2020
City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – March 26, 2020

By Managing Editor

In view of the City of San Diego’s decision to close all of its beaches, parks and trails, Coronado Police and Lifeguards are closely monitoring any impacts upon Coronado’s beach and parks. The City of San Diego closed its beaches due to the inability of the public to maintain social distancing. Social distancing is the requirement to maintain a six-foot separation from all persons except for family members.

Coronado Police Officers and Lifeguards are contacting the public to emphasize the need for social distancing. Due to the beach closures in the region, the California Coastal Commission reminded coastal cities this past week that while cities work to protect public health, recreational beach and coastal access play important roles in maintaining mental and emotional health, especially during time of stress.

The Coastal Commission asks that strong consideration be made to maintain access to public open spaces while practicing social distancing and asks local governments to consider approaches that balance public health requirements and equitable public access to the coast.

The Police Department reports that Coronado residents are complying with the social distancing requirements. To educate the community on the state’s public health order, the Police Department and Lifeguards are handing out a flier to people hanging out in groups or gatherings. Exercising, which includes walking, running or cycling, is allowed. However, congregating in groups or loitering in one place for an extended period of time is not permitted. The idea is to educate the public. Lifeguards will also be handing out the flyers and will contact us if they run into any problems.

Read the entire City of Coronado COVID-19 Update:  https://conta.cc/2y9Kf4h

 

