Port of San Diego Proclaims Local Emergency Due to COVID-19

In order to help protect the health and safety of the public, employees, and property, and in support of operations, services, and businesses operating on and around San Diego Bay, the Port of San Diego has proclaimed a local emergency due to Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19). The proclamation allows the Port to request assistance and resources from other local government agencies, the state, federal government, and/or disaster relief organizations to help alleviate damages, loss, hardship or suffering as a result of COVID-19.

The State of California, the County of San Diego, and all Port member cities – Chula Vista, Coronado, Imperial Beach, National City, and San Diego – have also proclaimed emergencies due to COVID-19.

For the latest information on the Port’s response to COVID-19 and how it’s working to minimize the spread of and exposure to COVID-19, go to portofsandiego.org/covid19.