Port of San Diego Advisory Regarding Cruise Ships in San Diego Bay

Prioritizing public health, and with extra precautions in place to minimize community spread of and exposure to Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19), the Port of San Diego is working with its cruise line partners to conclude sailings that were underway when the cruise lines suspended operations last week. No ship has or will be allowed in San Diego Bay without first being cleared by medical authorities, and no new sailings have begun or will begin out of San Diego Bay until at least mid-April.

Since last week, when cruise lines announced they were suspending sailings for at least 30 days in response to the current global health crisis, three ships have come into port and disembarked all passengers along with crew members whose contracts have ended. One more cruise vessel is scheduled to arrive next week. Some of the ships will remain in San Diego Bay without passengers aboard. Per the cruise lines, crew members still under contract must remain on the ship.

To help minimize the spread of and exposure to Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) during these vessel arrivals and disembarkations, the Port has been communicating and collaborating with the cruise lines, San Diego County Health & Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the U.S. Coast Guard, and Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The following precautions have been and remain in place:

The Port is thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting the B Street cruise terminal before and after each ship.

The Port has installed extra handwashing stations in and around the terminal for passenger and public use and has made extra hand sanitizer available.

Ship agents and cruise lines are required to notify the Coast Guard immediately if anyone aboard a vessel is exhibiting symptoms of communicable diseases including COVID-19.

All inbound vessels must notify the Coast Guard 14 days ahead of their scheduled arrival in San Diego, even if no one on board is exhibiting symptoms.

San Diego County health authorities, the CDC, the Coast Guard, CBP, and the Port cleared the following vessels to arrive in Port in the last week:

March 12: Splendor (Regent Seven Seas); currently scheduled to remain docked at the National City Marine Terminal until April 11.

March 18: Eurodam (Holland America Line); left San Diego Bay for Puerto Vallarta, MX.

March 19: Wonder (Disney Cruise Line); disembarking March 19 and March 20. Currently scheduled to remain docked at the B Street cruise terminal until April 19.

Celebrity Eclipse is due in port on March 27. If cleared to come into port by all the agencies listed above, it is currently scheduled to disembark March 27 and March 28 and remain in port until March 30.

At this time, the Port of San Diego has not been contacted by Carnival or any other cruise line or agency regarding the use of cruise ships as temporary health care facilities to treat non-COVID-19 patients, freeing up additional space and expanding capacity in land-based hospitals to treat cases of COVID-19.

Per guidance issued by the CDC, all cruise travelers have been advised to go home and self-quarantine for 14 days, practice social distancing, and monitor their health.

For additional information about the Port’s response to COVID-19 and updates on how the Port is supporting its partners and serving the public during this public health and economic crisis, go to portofsandiego.org/covid19.