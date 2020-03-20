City Manager’s Weekly Update – March 20, 2020

Check out this special edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update video hosted by Blair King to see what the City is doing to help control the spread of coronavirus disease 2019, COVID-19.

Following the lead of regional and state health officials, the City of Coronado has taken a number of unprecedented precautionary measures, including closing certain City facilities; opening up a call center for questions; creating a Coronavirus Information webpage; keeping public restrooms, the Golf Course, tennis courts and Skatepark open; and implementing new Library services to allow the community to continue enjoying reading materials.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.