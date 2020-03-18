Financial Assistance, Free Meals, and More – COVID-19 Update

COVID-19 information from Senator Ben Hueso’s office

During these uncertain times, I want to assure you that our office is here to help you with any questions you may have about assistance from state agencies or otherwise. Based on the questions our office has received so far, we compiled a list of resources that addresses many of the most common concerns in our community right now.

With San Diego and Imperial County schools closed, many folks are concerned about meals for their children, which are typically provided at school. We have created a Google Maps link that provides information about all of the schools in our district that are providing free meals.

Additionally, many employers are reducing employees’ hours or closing indefinitely. If you are an affected California resident, be sure to check out the important information below about unemployment and disability insurance claims related to the coronavirus.

RESOURCES:

! IF YOU THINK YOU MAY HAVE COVID-19 !

You can call the San Diego County Epidemiology Unit immediately at (619) 692-8499 during business hours or at (858) 565-5255 after hours, on weekends or holidays. Be sure to call ahead before going to any doctor’s office or emergency room, and inform them of your symptoms, any recent travel or close contacts. Avoid others, stay home and do not travel if you are sick.

2-1-1 SAN DIEGO

This resource and information hub connects people with community, health and disaster services through a free, 24/7 confidential phone service, as well as a searchable online database. 2-1-1 can help you with the following:

COVID-19 health information, Fact Sheets and FAQs

Food bank locations

Diaper distribution sites and diaper banks

Food sites open during school closures (for sites located in District 40, please click image below)

Housing and rental assistance

Links to other resources including local statistics, travel and gathering guidance, and other information

FREE MEALS FOR CHILDREN

There are many sites throughout the 40th Senate District that are providing free meals for children while schools are closed. Click here or on the graphic below to access a map with all of the locations of sites in our district. For more information, please visit the County of San Diego’s website

CALIFORNIA EMPLOYMENT DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT (EDD)

The EDD provides a variety of financial support services to individuals affected by COVID-19 in California:

Individuals can file an Unemployment Insurance (UI) claim through the EDD, which provides partial wage replacement when their employer reduced hours or stops operations.

through the EDD, which provides partial wage replacement when their employer reduced hours or stops operations. EDD also offers a Disability Insurance (DI) claim, which is available to individuals who cannot work because they have COVID-19 (certified by a medical professional), or have been exposed to the virus.

For those who are self-employed/independent contractors, the available benefits are insurance programs. However, to be eligible, either the individual or an employer had to have made contributions in the past 5 to 18 months. Please note that the EDD is encouraging individuals to try to go through the process to determine eligibility, as it is possible these contributions were made at a prior job, or the individual may have been misclassified as an independent contractor instead of an employee. For more information, please visit the Self-Employed/Independent Contractor pageto learn more.

For individuals unable to work because they are caring for an ill or quarantined family member with COVID-19 (certified by a medical professional), the EDD offers a Paid Family Leave claim, which provides up to six weeks of benefit payments to eligible workers who have a full or partial loss of wages.

PRICE GOUGING REPORTS

Such instances can be reported to the California Attorney General’s office via phone (800-952-5225) or website. You can also contact your local police department or sheriff’s office.

UTILITIES

San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) and Southern California Edison (SCE) have announced that they will not shut off services due to inability to pay during the month of March.

OTHER RESOURCES

For more information, including for locations of handwashing stations, community sector support, and more, please visit: https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/coronavirus/