Coronado Arts Academy Offers Temporary Free Online Music Lessons for New Students

During the coronavirus school closures, the Coronado Arts Academy is offering an activity for kids, free for new students for the remainder of March.

The Academy has moved all of its music lessons from the CoSA facilities to an online platform so they can continuing to teach online. With school and sports cancelled, there are a lot of kids sitting home all day right now. That means a lot of parents are scratching their heads, looking for things to keep their kids productive. The Coronado Arts Academy would like to help. Their teachers are all cleared with the district (background checks – FBI fingerprint scans, etc.), incredibly experienced and educated, and provide amazing music instruction online for piano, guitar, voice, and strings.

The process is very simple – parents can go to www.coronadoartsacademy.com and click on “sign up for a free lesson” on the home page. From there, someone from the Academy will reach out to set up a convenient time. Then, one of the instructors will video call using Skype, FaceTime or Zoom (parent’s preference), and the student can have a lesson from the comfort and safety of their own home!

Frank Ralls, director of the Coronado Arts Academy says, “I know this new reality has economic ramifications to most of us in some measure. This is why we’d like to offer new students the rest of March for free.”

Related: Coronado Arts Academy Founder Frank Ralls Shares His Love of Music Locally and Worldwide