PAWS 2020 Canine Mayoral Election – Voting in April

The 2020 Coronado Canine Mayor’s Race is off and running, with 14 dogs throwing their collars into the ring, hoping to be elected for a two year term. Those who do not win the top billing of Mayor will take a seat on the Coronado Canine City Council, assisting their leader with all of his or her official doggy duties.

The caninedidates will campaign throughout March, with voting April 1-30 on the PAWS of Coronado website or in person at the Coronado Animal Care Facility (ACF) located at 1395 First Street. One vote = $1.00. All proceeds go to the PAWS Special Medical Needs Fund. Anyone can vote for as many caninedidates, and as many times, as they wish.

This year our caninedidates include:

Bernie, a Golden Retriever

Bobby, a Jack Russell Terrier Mix

Callie, a Bernese Mountain Dog

Clover, a Pumi

Elvis, a Yellow Labrador Retriever

Henry, a Mixed Breed – Beagle and Hound

Hudson, an American Pit Bull Terrier

Julep, a TJ Hyena (Terrier Mix)

Lexi, a Golden Retriever

Logan, a Golden Retriever

Margaux, a Bassett Hound

Mojo, a German Shepherd

Scout, a Rescue Pup – Unknown Breed

Tony, a Corgi

If you’d like to read more about the Race (and meet the caninedidates!) please visit the PAWS website: https://pawsofcoronado.org/events/2020-canine-mayoral-race/meet-the-caninedates/