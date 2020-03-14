Ayurveda: The Heath Preventive Medicine You’ve Been Missing

Studies show that heart attacks and obesity kill more people worldwide than car crashes, terror attacks, and Alzheimer’s combined––and the main driver is not a lack of methods. We also have constantly heard that people with chronic diseases are the most vulnerable to get infected with virus.

Most people understand today that avoiding processed foods, refined sugar, and saturated fats will better support our system and that exercising; enjoying nature, nonsmoking and reducing stress will keep us healthier.

However, the glamorized lifestyle of models and celebrities can often get the best of us. Fad diets make us watch our weight with the ebb and flow of the latest trend and effective marketing schemes make us think a magical pill or smoothie is the answer.

While fads diets may result in fast weight-loss and expensive supplements might give us stronger bodies, it is not always sustainable for long-lasting health benefits.

For those interested in a practice that believes in long-lasting, holistic measures to health, Ayurveda is an approach you’ve been missing.

Meaning “knowledge of longevity”, Ayurveda believes that each individual is unique and therefore the strategies for long-term success should vary. The balance between the elements and energies that make up our body and the relationship with our environment differs from person to person and so should the remedy. One of the fundamentals of this practice is the undeniable connection between our digestion and a healthy state of mind. Ayurveda, unlike Western medicine, bases its knowledge and treatments on prevention and not on cure after an illness. The two medicines coexist, but they treat the individual differently.

Ayurveda and Yoga practiced together help our bodies form a healthy and happy relationship with us, know our particular characteristics and use them to balance our strengths and weaknesses.

On March 29th, we will have a unique opportunity to learn from Dr. Jaygopal “Jay” Parla, a world-renowned speaker and professor of Ayurvedic medicine. He was invited from India to develop the curriculum for the Ayurvedic medicine at the American University of Complementary Medicine and the Southern California University of Health Sciences.

Now, he’s coming to the Coronado Yoga and Wellness Center, 801 Orange Ave. Suite 202, Coronado, C.A for the “Lifestyle and Optimal Health” Conference on March 29th from 11 to 12:30 pm to share his knowledge and wisdom.

This is not a talk to miss!

(Regarding the protocols of the national situation, we will limit spaces for this event and we might open it online for those who can’t attend physically. Please RSVP as soon as possible to save your space and receive the rules we must follow to protect us and others)

ABOUT DALIA HAAS:

Dalia Haas is a certified and experienced Yoga instructor, Ayurveda Counselor, Mobility Specialist, Healtherapist and has an MA background in International Relations. She has been teaching in Coronado since 2019.