2020 Citizen Science Expo at the Coronado Public Library

On March 28, from 10 am – 2 pm, the Coronado Public Library will host the first annual Citizen Science Expo. We are bringing together over a dozen organizations in an effort to inform interested community members of all ages how they can proactively help with research and work toward sustaining our environment.

Citizen science is the practice of public participation and collaboration in scientific research to increase scientific knowledge. Through citizen science, people of all ages share and contribute to data monitoring and collection programs. Did you know that community participation can be a key component in the advancement of research?

These organizations will be participating in the Coronado Library’s Citizen Science Expo: The San Diego Natural History Museum, San Diego County Department of Vector Control, California Department of Wildlife, San Diego Tracking Team, San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy, Earth Discovery Institute, Ocean Sanctuaries, SciStarter, Southern California Wildlife Management, West Coast Rodent Academy, Emerald Keepers, the San Diego Mycological Society and others. We will have presentations including one on how to compost.

You may have heard about the Audubon Christmas Bird Count, Lake Hodges BioBlitz, and San Dieguito Lagoon water quality monitoring or the Burrowing Owl Project—these are all made possible by citizens who record information for scientists.

The expo is free and open to the public. Come and find out how you can help!