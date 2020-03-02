Creating Perfect Health with Ayurveda

The City of Coronado’s John D. Spreckels Center will be hosting the Chopra Center once again for their four-part interactive series on, “Health with Ayurveda.” These presentations, offered for the first time in Coronado, will provide a path to enhance lifestyles through increasing awareness of physical, emotional and spiritual health.

The Chopra Center, founded in 1996 by Deepak Chopra, M.D. and David Simon, M.D., is recognized as the first to offer a holistic approach to health in the United States. Using the knowledge of scientists, physicians and visionaries, the Chopra Center seeks to educate those who desire to restore and maintain their health and well-being of mind, body, and spirit. If you are seeking to find a new approach for total health or if you already know the benefits of Ayurveda but would like some extra knowledge and encouragement, don’t miss this one of a kind opportunity.

The four-part series takes place on Tuesdays from 11 am – 12:30 pm on March 10, 17, 24 and April 7. Topics include: Ayurvedic Nutrition, Emotional Freedom, Inner Pharmacy, and creating a Daily Routine for Perfect Health.

Students will be guided in Ayurvedic nutritional practices that will help maintain vibrant health, encourage eating a variety of foods and how to consume with awareness, and optimize digestion. Learn why emotional freedom is the key to our physical, mental, and emotional health. Explore the healing power of the five senses: sound, touch, sight, taste, and smell. Be taught how to strengthen the body’s inner pharmacy using sensory practices to balance each of the doshas. The final lesson of the course will focus on an optimal Ayurvedic daily routine. Be inspired to integrate the practices within the Perfect Health: Ayurvedic Lifestyle course. The topics include the rhythms of nature, creating an optimal daily routine, doshas and the seasons, seasonal routines, detoxification, and restful sleep. There will also be a question and answer session at the end.

Fee for all four sessions is just $25 for residents and $32 for non-residents. To register stop by the Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh Street, call (619) 522-7343, or visit us online at www.coronado.ca.us/register