Soccer: Varsity Boys Working Towards Playoffs

On February 5th, the Islanders played against San Diego High School at San Diego High. The Islanders played hard but lacked focus. Coach Brooks said, “We were inconsistent with our defensive shape, and San Diego took advantage of it.” San Diego won this game 2-1.

On February 7th against Westview, the team played very hard and were locked in for the last 75 minutes of the game. It was a playoff atmosphere, and the team responded well after going down early 0-1. The Islanders took a step in the right direction and are looking to continue this playing style next week and into playoffs. The final score of this game was a tie, 1-1.

Current Overall Record: 7-4-5

The Islanders next game is away on Wednesday, February 12 @ 5:15 pm, against the Crawford Colts.