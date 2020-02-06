Coronado Sailor in Navy Helicopter over Pacific Ocean

Coronado Sailor rides in Navy Helicopter over Pacific Ocean
200205-N-SH180-1249 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 5, 2020) Naval Aircrewman (Tactical Helicopter) 1st Class Christopher Granger, from Coronado, looks out the door of an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75 Feb. 5, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler)
