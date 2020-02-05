Coronado Rotarians: Proud People of Action For Good

It was a special day for Coronado Rotarians, a chance to celebrate an organization of 1.2 million individuals and 35,000 clubs around the globe.
We are proudly united in our Rotary connection and inspired by the many ways we work to help our community and our world.
Would you like to join us, People of Action, as we strive to make sustainable, impactful change for good in Coronado and beyond? You can have fun and make meaningful connections through such programs as Rotary Work Day, Low Tide Ride & Stride, End Polio Now, Flags on the Avenue, Music and Speech competitions, scholarships for students, and Limbs of Freedom – incredible programs with local, regional and international influence.
Rotary is where neighbors, friends and problem-solvers share ideas, join leaders, and take action to create lasting change. Come join us at a meeting (for more information visit coronadorotary.org and learn more about Rotary).
PEOPLE OF ACTION:
Support Local Causes
Inspire Youth
Support Education
Honor Veterans
Work to End Polio Now
Make Lasting Connections
Promote Peace
Encourage Positive Change
Celebrate Our Military
Engage Community
Partner for Limbs for Freedom
Build Friendships
Lead Flags on the Avenue
Support Local Businesspeople
Gather for Beach Clean Up
Donate Scholarships
Lead Service Projects
Create Worldwide Bonds
Have Fun
Strive to Make A Difference
Share Ideas
Reach Out to Others
